Project Proposal for Resolution Gains Rare International Support Amid Growing Concerns About Tensions in Straited Passage

A draft proposal for a resolution in the United Nations Security Council aims to guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz and stems from rising international concern about the significant geopolitical tensions in the region, which has become one of the world's most vital seaway for oil and trade. The draft was presented by the US and Bahrain, and recent updates reveal that it has gathered the favor and support of 137 UN nations. It aims to protect commercial and energy shipping, ensure maritime personnel safety, and call for Iran to cease attacks against countries sharing their borders in the region. States that offer crucial assistance in shaping the resolution include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the US, Bahrain, and China. The US, Japan, South Korea, Kenya, Argentina, and most European Union countries have expressed support for the resolution as well.

21 مايو 2026 - 02:04 | آخر تحديث 21 مايو 2026 - 02:05تحول مشروع القرار المطروح في مجلس الأمن، المطالب بضمان حرية الملانة عبر مضيق هرمز، إلى المشروع الأكثر تأييداً داخل أروقة الأمم المتحدة، بعدما كشفت مصادر دبلوماسية عن حصوله على دعم 137 دولة، في مؤشر على تصاعد القلق الدولي من تداعيات التوترات التي تهدد أحد أهم الممرات البحرية لنقل الطاقة والتجارة العالمية.

ويهدف مشروع القرار، الذي تقدمت به الولايات المتحدة والبحرين، إلى حماية حركة الشحن التجاري وإمدادات الطاقة، وضمان سلامة البحارة، إلى جانب الدعوة لوقف الهجمات الإيرانية على جيرانها في الخليج. وانضمت السعودية وقطر والكويت إلى البحرين وواشنطن كرعاة رئيسيين لمشروع القرار، فيما أبدت الهند واليابان وكوريا الجنوبية وكينيا والأرجنتين ومعظم دول الاتحاد الأوروبي دعمها للمقترح، بحسب المصادر الدبلوماسية.

ويعكس هذا التأييد الواسع إدراكاً دولياً متزايداً لحساسية مضيق هرمز، الذي تمر عبره نسبة كبيرة من صادرات النفط العالمية، وأهمية تحييده عن أي تصعيد عسكري أو سياسي يهدد أمن الملاحة الدولية. رغم أن بكين وموسكو أبدتا تحفظات جديدة على الصيغة الحالية، فإنهما لم تكشفا بعد ما إذا كانتا ستستخدمان «الفيتو» مجدداً لإسقاط المشروع. ويأتي التحرك داخل أروقة مجلس الأمن في وقت لا تزال فيه مفاوضات السلام بين واشنطن وطهران تراوح مكانها وسط تباعد واضح في القيم





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United Nations Security Council Iran Tensions In The Gulf Strait Of Hormuz International Concern Importance Of The Seaway For Oil And Trade

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