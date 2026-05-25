Project Cooling: Cooling of Riyadh's Heat in the Coming Year

The project aims to reduce the heat in Riyadh by 8-15 degrees Celsius in the coming year through urban cooling technology. The project will be implemented in the first phase in areas known for their harsh and hot weather due to the materials used in their buildings, such as cement and glass.

25 مايو 2026 - 23:22 | آخر تحديث 25 مايو 2026 - 23:22 طوية الرياض في العام القادم آخر صفحات لظى وحرارة الصيف التي لازمت العاصمة منذ نشأتها، ويتوقع هبوط وانخفاض حرارة إسفلت وجدران الرياض بمعدلات تراوح بين 8 و15 درجة مئوية بعد ‘تنفيذ مشروع التبريد’ العملاق في العام 2027م عن طريق تقنية ‘التبريد الحضري’.

المعلومات تشير إلى أن مشروع التبريد يستهدف في مرحلته الأولى أحياء عرفت بطقسها اللاهب والحار بسبب نوعية المواد المستخدمة في مبانيها كالطوب والزجاج. ويتركز المشروع المرتقب على حلول متقدمة في التبريد مثل تكثيف مستويات الأكسجين، والاعتماد على مواد ملائمة في السفلتة ومضامير رياضة السير، وفتح قنوات مائية ونوافير، والتوسع في التظليل بالأشجار. ويأتي مشروع التبريد المرتقب مواءمة مع مبادرة السعودية الخضراء التي تستهدف رفع مستوى جودة الحياة وحماية البيئة للأجيال وتقليل الانبعاثات الكربونية وحماية المناطق البرية والبحرية ومكافحة تغير المناخ.

عمليات تبريد الطقس استمرت في السعودية مرات عدة، أبرزها تجربة الإسفلت الأبيض التي تقلل درجات الحرارة إلى أكثر من 12 مئوية. في وقت سابق أعلنت هيئة الطرق البدء في تجربة الدراسة البحثية الخاصة بـ‘تبريد الأسطح الإسفلتية’ كون الطرق تمتص درجة الحرارة أثناء النهار، وتصل درجة حرارتها في بعض الأحيان إلى 70 درجة مئوية.

أطلقت مبادرة تبريد طرق المشاعر المقدسة بمادة لونية مبتكرة تهدف إلى تخفيف وطأة حرارة الطقس على خطوات ضيوف الرحمن، أثناء رحلتهم الإيمانية لأداء نُسك الحج، في مَشعريْ عرفات ومزدلفة، وممرات المشاة إلى الجمرات، فضلاً عن مراوح الرذاذ والأشجار الظليلة ووحدات التبريد العملاقة في الحرم المكي الشريف التي تعد الأكبر على مستوى العالم.





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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