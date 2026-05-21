Prices of Oil Surge by More Than 1 Percent During Thursday's Trading, Leaked Information by Reuters

The article discusses the rise in oil prices and the impact of leaked information on the oil market. It mentions the increased demand for oil and the decreased supply, the Middle East conflict, and the impact on international relations. It also mentions the Iranian conflict, the potential impact on the upcoming US-Iran summit, and the economic impact on Iran. It further discusses a shift in focus towards additional safety measures, increased production, diversifying fuel sources, and the possibility of cuts to Iran's oil production, and the potential for an increase in production elsewhere. The article also includes information regarding the recently released diary of al-Iraqi counter-terrorism chief, Lt. Gen. Talib Barzani's words suggesting that ISIS members had likely dropped their arms. Lastly, it mentions the possibility of a significant increase in demand if there is a delay in the safe arrival of 12 million barrels of oil stored away from the safety of containers. The article also features information regarding the recent global drop in USD and the increase in its value. It also mentions the potential increase in oil prices due to the currency exchange rate.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5275702-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%B9-%D8%A8%D8%A3%D9%83%D8%AB%D8%B1-%D9%85%D9%86-1-%D9%85%D8%B9-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%82%D8%AF-%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%AB%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%B4%D9%84%D9%82%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%AF%D9%85-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B2%D9%88%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%B6%D9%85%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%AC-%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%83-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%AF%D9%85-%D9%8A%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5275702-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%B9-%D8%A8%D8%A3%D9%83%D8%AB%D8%B1-%D9%85%D9%86-1-%D9%85%D8%B9-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%82%D8%AF-%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%AB%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%B4%D9%84%D9%82%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%AF%D9%85-%D8%AA%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B2%D9%88%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%B6%D9%85%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%AC-%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%83-%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A5%D8%AF%D9%85-%D9%8A%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Trading Conflict In The Middle East Increased Demand Decreased Supply New Information

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asia-Pacific stocks and oil prices: Risks grow as markets worry about inflation and economic conditionsThe stock markets in Asia and the Pacific region have been volatile in recent trading sessions, with concerns about inflation and economic conditions driving volatility. The oil prices have also been affected by market tensions and geopolitical factors, with crude prices posting significant gains. The volatility in financial markets and commodity markets has led to calls for global policy intervention and tighter monetary policy to manage the situation.

Read more »

Winter-King OPEC Thieves OPEC Oil Trader Raised the Malta Flag and Passed through the Strait of Hormuz to the Iraqi Territorial Waters (Archives - Reuters)The price of oil decreased by 3 percent on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump once again said that the war with Iran would end quickly. However, investors are still worried about the results of the peace talks amid the ongoing turmoil in oil exports from the Middle East.

Read more »

Israel's new attacks in Lebanon, targeting residential areas, kill 9 and injure 9 moreThe analysis was based on data provided by Reuters news agency. No deaths counted in Beirut.

Read more »

Egyptian President Sends Mixed Message on Domestic Food Security, Rising PricesEgyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi acknowledged that the country cannot achieve complete self-sufficiency in food items, while also highlighting the importance of increasing production in exportable crops, particularly in the second season of the year, which is the second largest consumer of food items in Egypt after Ramadan. He also mentioned the impact of a harsh summer and a significant increase in food prices, particularly for vegetables, fruits, and meat. Meanwhile, the poor are facing a wave of heat and price hikes, with the minimum wage not covering the cost of living.

Read more »

فرنسا والمغرب توقعان اتفاقا لتعزيز مكافحة غسل الأموال وتمويل الإرهابFrance and Morocco announced the signing of an agreement to strengthen the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing during a conference in Paris attended by more than 70 delegations. The agreement between the financial intelligence units of both countries aims to facilitate the exchange of information on suspicious financial transactions between the 'Trafics' unit in France and the 'National Financial Information Authority' in Morocco.

Read more »

Saudi Arabia's pipeline increases oil exports by 37.4%, reaches new high in trade surplus since 2022The recent increase in Saudi oil exports and the expansion of the East-West pipeline have had a significant impact on the country's trade surplus, reaching its highest level since 2022.

Read more »