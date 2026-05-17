Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef Defection from Rapid Support Forces to Sudan Army

The leader of West Kordofan, Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef, announced his defection and joining the ranks of the Sudan Army.

تعرّضت قوات الدعم السريع لضربة جديدة، إذ أعلن القيادي في ولاية غرب كردفان الأمير إسماعيل محمد يوسف، اليوم الأحد، انشقاقه وانضمامه لصفوف الجيش السوداني. وظهر الأمير إسماعيل في فيديو متداول وهو يحيي الجيش السوداني والقيادة العسكرية وخص بالذكر القائد عبدالفتاح البرهان على حد قوله.

ويعد الأمير إسماعيل محمد يوسف من القيادات ذات التأثير الاجتماعي والسياسي في ولاية غرب كردفان، وهو نجل العمدة محمد يوسف، عمدة «الدرع» أحد بطون قبيلة المسيرية الزرق. وشغل الأمير إسماعيل عضوية المجلس التشريعي بجنوب كردفان، وانتخب نائباً بالبرلمان السوداني دورتين بين عامي 2010 و2015، وبرز اسمه في عدد من المبادرات المجتمعية وقضايا التعايش السلمي. يذكر أن انضمام الأمير إسماعيل يأتي ضمن سلسلة انشقاقات واستسلامات شهدتها صفوف الدعم السريع خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وتشهد قوات الدعم السريع موجة انشقاقات متصاعدة خلال الأيام الأخيرة، أبرزها إعلان القائد الميداني علي رزق الله المعروف بـ«السافنا» انشقاقه رسمياً، مع اتهامات بوجود تصفيات داخلية وفرض إقامة جبرية على بعض القادة. وكان اللواء النور أحمد آدم (النور القبة) أعلن انشقاقه عن قوات الدعم السريع في أبريل 2026، وانضمامه إلى الجيش السوداني، في خطوة اعتُبرت من أبرز الانشقاقات داخل القوة خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وبحسب التقارير وصل «النور القبة» مع مجموعة من قواته إلى مناطق سيطرة الجيش في الولاية الشمالية، بعد رحلة عبر الصحراء، ثم استقبله قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان رسمياً. واكتسب هذا الانشقاق أهمية لأسباب عدة أبرزها أن «النور القبة» يُعد من القيادات الميدانية المعروفة داخل الدعم السريع، والانشقاق جاء مع مقاتلين وآليات، وليس بشكل فردي فقط.. وتحدثت تقارير إعلامية سودانية وعربية أن هذه الانشقاقات مرتبطة بتراجع ميداني وخلافات قبلية وتنظيمية داخل قوات الدعم خصوصاً بعد تغير موازين المعارك في ولايات عدة.

وأكدت أن بعض القيادات بدأت تتحرك وفق منطق النجاة بدلاً من منطق الحسم العسكري





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Prince Ismail Mohammed Youssef Rapid Support Forces Sudan Army West Kordofan Al-Safna Al-Noor Al-Quba Al-Burhan Al-Masiriyah Al-Dira Al-Noor Al-Quba Defection Al-Noor Al-Quba Joining The Sudan Army Al-Noor Al-Quba Defection And Joining The Suda Al-Noor Al-Quba Defection And Joining The Suda Al-Noor Al-Quba Defection And Joining The Suda Al-Noor Al-Quba Defection And Joining The Suda

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