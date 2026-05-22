Prince Khalid bin Faisal Reviews Hajj Committee Outcomes and Operational Plans

Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Advisor to the Emir of the Makkah Region and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, has reviewed the outcomes of the committee's meetings and the operational plans for this year's Hajj season 1447. He listened to a detailed explanation from the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Deputy Emir of the Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, about the results of his tours in the holy sites and the on-ground assessment of several vital locations to ensure their readiness and the completion of preparations to welcome the guests of Allah and serve them in the best possible manner.

22 مايو 2026 - 22:49 | آخر تحديث 22 مايو 2026 - 22:49اطّلع مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز على مخرجات اجتماعات اللجنة، وخطط الجهات التشغيلية خلال حج العام الحالي 1447.

واستمع الأمير خالد بن فيصل إلى شرحٍ مفصل من نائب رئيس اللجنة نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز عن نتائج جولاته في المشاعر المقدسة، والوقوف الميداني على عددٍ من المواقع الحيوية؛ للتأكد من جاهزيتها واكتمال الاستعدادات لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن وخدمتهم على الوجه الأكمل، إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة التي سخّرت كافة إمكاناتها المادية وطاقاتها البشرية ليؤدّي الحجاج مناسكهم في طمأنينةٍ ويُسر





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Prince Khalid Bin Faisal Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Emir Of The Makkah Region Chairman Of The Permanent Committee For Hajj A Hajj Season 1447 Committee Outcomes Operational Plans Jolt Tours On-Ground Assessments

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