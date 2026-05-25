Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Invests in Brazilian Football Club Inter Lima

The Saudi prince, Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has officially entered the world of sports investment, acquiring Inter Lima, a third-tier football club in Brazil. The acquisition is part of a strategic partnership with two Brazilian football legends, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos. The new project aims to transform Inter Lima into a football company (SAF), following the legal framework adopted by Brazilian clubs to attract substantial investments and achieve significant commercial and technical transfers.

NEWS TEXT: دخل الأمير السعودي عبد الله بن سعد بن عبد العزيز آل سعود رسمياً عالم الاستثمار الرياضي اللاتيني، عبر الإعلان عن الاستحواذ على نادي"إنتر دي ليميرا" الناشط في دوري الدرجة الثالثة.

وأعلن الأمير السعودي وهو ابن أخ الملك سلمان، الاثنين، وبشراكة استراتيجية مع أسطورتي كرة القدم البرازيلية؛وأكد الأمير عبد الله بن سعد عبر حسابه الرسمي، أن هذه الخطوة تمثل أولى تجاربه في الاستثمار الرياضي الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن النادي -الذي يتخذ من مدينة ليميرا في ولاية ساو باولو مقراً له- يسعى للتحول إلى شركة مساهمة كرة قدم (SAF)، وهو الإطار القانوني التركيبي الذي باتت تعتمد عليه الأندية البرازيلية مؤخراً لجذب رؤوس الأموال الضخمة وتحقيق نقلات نوعية تجارية وفنية. ويقود الهيكل الإداري والتشغيلي للمشروع الجديد رجل الأعمال الشهير"إنريكو أمبروجيني", الذي يمتلك خبرة واسعة في إدارة هذا النوع من التحولات الاستثمارية، لاسيما بعد نجاح تجربته السابقة مع رونالدو"الظاهرة" في نادي كروزيرو البرازيلي.

ووفقاً للخطط الموضوعة، يُتوقع أن يضخ المشروع استثمارات ضخمة تصل قيمتها إلى 454 مليون ريال برازيلي (ما يعادل نحو 90 مليون دولار ) موزعة على مدى السنوات العشر المقبلة





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Prince Abdullah Bin Saad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Inter Lima Brazilian Football Ronaldo Roberto Carlos Investment In Sports Football Company (SAF)

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