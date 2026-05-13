Prince Faisal Bin Masha'al Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of Al-Qassim Region, Hosts Graduation Ceremony for Technical and Vocational Colleges and Industrial, Architectural and Construction Colleges in the Region

The Governor of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Faisal Bin Masha'al Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, hosted the graduation ceremony for the graduates of the technical and vocational colleges and industrial, architectural and construction colleges in the region on Wednesday evening. The ceremony was held in the Al-Buraidah Technical College for Girls. The graduation ceremony was organized to celebrate the graduation of 5827 graduates and graduates from technical and vocational colleges, industrial, architectural and construction colleges in the region, who obtained their diplomas and bachelor's degrees, as part of a training program aimed at training the national workforce with skills that meet the needs of the labor market and contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

رعى صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز أمير منطقة القصيم، مساء اليوم الأربعاء، حفل تخريج متدربي الكليات التقنية والمعاهد الصناعية والعمارة والتشييد بالمنطقة، فيما يُقام يوم الخميس حفل تخريج المتدربات، وذلك في مقر الكلية التقنية للبنات بمدينة بريدة.

ويأتي تنظيم الحفلين لتخريج 5827 خريجًا وخريجة من الكليات التقنية والمعاهد الصناعية والعمارة والتشييد بالمنطقة، لمرحلتي الدبلوم والبكالوريوس، ضمن مخرجات تدريبية نوعية تهدف إلى تأهيل الكوادر الوطنية بمهارات تلبي احتياجات سوق العمل، وتسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030. وهنأ سمو أمير منطقة القصيم الخريجين والخريجات بمناسبة تخرجهم، معربًا عن فخره واعتزازه بما وصلوا إليه من تأهيل وتميز، مؤكدًا أن ما تحققه الكليات التقنية والمعاهد من مخرجات نوعية يجسد دعم القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- لمنظومة التدريب التقني والمهني، وحرصها على إعداد كوادر وطنية مؤهلة تسهم في دعم سوق العمل والتنمية الشاملة.

وشهد سموه خلال الحفل مسيرة الخريجين، تلاها عرض مرئي استعرض أبرز إنجازات المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، ومسيرة تطورها خلال السنوات الماضية. من جانبه، قدّم مدير عام التدريب التقني والمهني بالقصيم أحمد الحمودي، شكره وتقديره لسموه على رعايته الحفلين ودعمه لمسيرة التدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة، مبينًا أن هذه الرعاية تمثل حافزًا للمتدربين والمتدربات لمواصلة التميز والعطاء، مشيرًا إلى أن تخريج هذا العدد من الكفاءات التقنية والمهنية يعكس الجهود المبذولة في إعداد وتأهيل كوادر وطنية قادرة على الإسهام بفاعلية في التنمية الاقتصادية.

وعبّر الخريجون، في كلمتهم خلال الحفل، عن سعادتهم بهذه المناسبة، مقدمين شكرهم وتقديرهم لسمو أمير منطقة القصيم على رعايته واهتمامه، مؤكدين أن هذه المناسبة تمثل بداية مرحلة جديدة في حياتهم المهنية، متطلعين إلى الإسهام في خدمة الوطن والارتقاء بسوق العمل من خلال ما اكتسبوه من معارف ومهارات





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Prince Faisal Bin Masha'al Bin Saud Bin Abdula Al-Qassim Region Graduation Ceremony Technical And Vocational Colleges Industrial Architectural And Construction Colleges Diplomas Bachelor's Degrees Training Program National Workforce Labor Market Vision 2030

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