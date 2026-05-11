Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz inspects and discusses projects with Jedda Miftah and its adjacent area

Prince Salman bin Sultan, the Governor of Medina Region, headed the committee of the Region for Urban Developments, has inspected and discussed projects in the Jedda Miftah Moota. The projects focus on improving services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, as well as enhancing the religious experience for visitors. During the visit, the prince observed works on enhancing building capacity of Hadrat Nabvi Mosque to accommodate more than 15,000 pilgrims. He expressed the significance of Hadrat Nabvi Mosque's role as a major destination for millions of pilgrims and emphasized the necessity of improving service quality by enhancing collaboration between concerned bodies. Additionally, the prince inspected works on the development of the adjacent Al-Widha Valley and took a tour of the Bedouin tent villages and tourism infrastructure extension works in the Mootaat.

2026-05-11T14:37:12.681Z تفقّد الأمير سلمان بن سلطان ميقات ذي الحليفة في المدينة المنورة واطّلع على مشروعات تطوير وتأهيل شاملة، تشمل رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية للمسجد من 5 آلاف إلى أكثر من 15 ألف مصلٍ، وتحديث أنظمة الصوت، وتطوير كورنيش وادي العقيق، وأنسنة الساحات والمرافق لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

تفقّد الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة، رئيس مجلس هيئة تطوير المنطقة، ميقات ذي الحليفة، يرافقه الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، نائب أمير المنطقة، بحضور معالي أمين المنطقة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة تطوير المنطقة المهندس فهد بن محمد البليهشي





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Religion Prince Salman Bin Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Jedda Miftah Moota Hadrat Nabvi Mosque Urban Developments Al-Widha Valley

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