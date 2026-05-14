The New York Times refused Israeli pressure to withdraw a detailed article that exposed systematic sexual assaults against Palestinian detainees by Israeli security forces and investigators. Despite Israeli calls for removing the report, The New York Times defended and reaffirmed the credibility of the investigative journalist behind the report, stating that the facts were backed up by direct testimonies from victims, independent reports from human rights organizations, and the United Nations.

NEWS TEXT: 14 مايو 2026 - 03:15 | آخر تحديث 14 مايو 2026 - 03:15 refused Israel i pressure to withdraw investigative report "The silence that faces the sexual abuse of Palestinian s" by "The New York Times" which revealed systematic sexual assault s committed by Israel i security forces and investigators against Palestinian detainees, affirming its commitment to the substantiated documents contained in the article.

Based on interviews conducted by author Nicholas Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, with 14 Palestinian men and women, as well as some children who described their experiences of sexual assaults in Israeli detention facilities by prison guards, soldiers, settlers and investigators, the article highlights the systematic nature of the sexual abuse. In a statement, The New York Times defended the article, stating that Kristof relied directly on victims' testimonies, supported by independent reports from international human rights organizations, and UN reports indicating a pattern of sexual violence and torture against Palestinian prisoners since October 2023.

The New York Times also underscored that any attempts to question the sources cannot undermine their independent reporting. The Israeli newspaper considered the article as a 'worst propaganda of modern journalistic history', labeling it as an attempt to twist the facts upside down. It also accused sources used in the article of being connected to Hamas or anti-state organizations, as well as dismissing some details as ridiculous 'cartoon-like propaganda'.

The article was released amid increasing reports of human rights violations against Palestinian prisoners, including deaths in detention and torturous conditions. The New York Times emphasized that the claims of withdrawing the article are unfounded and reiterated the credibility of Kristof as an experienced journalist in the field of reporting sexual violence in conflict areas





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Israel Palestinian Detention Facility Sexual Assault Israeli Security Forces Assertions Victims Palestinian Journalists Israeli Lobby

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