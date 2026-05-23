President Trump Cancels Son's Wedding, Hints at Iran Policy

President Trump has cancelled his son's wedding, raising speculation about his Iran policy. The US military is preparing for potential strikes on Iran during the upcoming weekend, according to CBS. Meanwhile, the Iranian government has reiterated its determination not to back down and threatened to widen the war if a new US attack occurs. Pakistan's army chief is also trying to break the deadlock in US-Iran talks, with the Iranian foreign ministry stating that they are considering a US response to the talks.

تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتسابفتح إلغاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إجازته في نيوجرسي وعودته على عجل إلى البيت الأبيض باب التكهنات، واثار التساؤلات حول مسار المفاوضات مع إيران.

وزاد من تلك الشكوك، إعلان الرئيس نفسه عبر منشور على منصته «تروث سوشيال»مساء أمس الجمعة أنه لن يحضر زفاف نجله الأكبر دونالد جونيور، بسبب «ظروف متعلقة بالحكومة»، وفق تعبيره. وكتب ترمب قائلاً: «كنت أرغب بشدة في أن أكون مع ابني دون جونيور، وزوجته المستقبلية بيتينا، لكن الظروف المتعلقة بالحكومة، وحبي للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لا تسمح لي بذلك». وأضاف:»أشعر أنه من المهم أن أبقى في واشنطن.. في البيت الأبيض، خلال هذه الفترة المهمة".

وكانت مصادر مطلعة أفصحت أن الجيش الأمريكي يستعد لشن ضربات جديدة محتملة على إيران خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الحالي، بحسب ما أوردت شبكة «سي بي أس»، التي لفتت إلى اجتماع الرئيس ترمب مع أقرب مستشاريه لبحث الحرب في إيران، دون أن يتم اتخاذ أي قرار بعد. في المقابل، أكدت الحكومة الإيرانية مجدداً أنه «لن يستسلم أبداً للترهيب». فيما هدد الحرس الثوري، أمس الجمعة، بتوسيع نطاق الحرب إلى ما هو أبعد من المنطقة» في حال وقوع هجوم أمريكي جديد.

في غضون ذلك، واصل قائد الجيش الباكستاني عاصم منير، الذي وصل أمس إلى طهران، مساعيه من أجل كسر الجمود الحاصل في المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية، جراء تمسك الجانبين ببعض الشروط. وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية اليوم السبت أن منير ووزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي أجريا محادثات حتى وقت متأخر ليلة أمس، حيث بحثا الجهود والمبادرات الدبلوماسية لمنع التصعيد وإنهاء الحرب، وتعزيز السلام في المنطقة. وكان وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل أيضاً مطلع هذا الأسبوع إلى العاصمة الإيرانية، وذلك للمرة الثانية خلال أيام.

وبعيد وصوله، أعلنت الخارجية الإيرانية أنها تدرس رداً أمريكياً في إطار مباحثات إنهاء الحرب. فيما أكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن ترمب لم يغلق الباب نهائياً أمام توجيه ضربات لإيران إذا فشلت المحادثات. واستضافت إسلام أباد، في أبريل الماضي، الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران، لكنها لم تثمر اتفاقاً.

ومنذ ذلك الحين، تبادل الجانبان مقترحات عدة، فيما ظلت بعض النقاط عالقة على رأسها نقل اليورانيوم الإيراني عالي التخصيب إلى الخارج، والسيطرة على مضيق هرمز، فضلاً عن رفع كامل العقوبات الأمريكية عن النفط الإيراني، مع تواصل التحذيرات الكلامية المتبادلة والتهديدات





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