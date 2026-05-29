President Trump Announces Lifting of Iran Sanctions and Talks of Nuclear Deal

President Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Iran and talks of a nuclear deal. He mentioned that Iran should not have nuclear weapons and that the US removed many mines using advanced mine-clearing equipment. He also mentioned that the ships stuck in the Strait due to the "enormous and unprecedented" blockade can start returning home. In relation to the Iranian nuclear program, he mentioned that the buried enriched uranium, which was the result of a US attack, will be extracted by the US in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and then destroyed. He also mentioned that no money will be exchanged until further notice. Later, the Iranian news agency Fars reported that Trump's statements were "unhealthy" and mentioned that there was no mention of destroying Iranian nuclear materials in the agreement.

الرئيس الأميركي، الجمعة، رفع الحصار عن مضيق هرمز، مشدداً على ضرورة رفع الألغام البحرية "إن وُجدت". وقال ترمب الجمعة، في منشور على منصة التواصل الاجتماعي التابعة له، إن على إيران الموافقة على عدم امتلاك سلاح نووي، أو قنبلة نووية.

وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة "أزالت عبر التفجير كثيراً من الألغام باستخدام كاسحات ألغام بحرية متطورة". وقال ترمب أيضاً إن السفن العالقة في المضيق بسبب ما وصفه بـ"الحصار البحري المذهل وغير المسبوق" الذي "سيتم رفعه الآن"، يمكنها البدء في العودة إلى أوطانها.

وفيما يتعلق بالبرنامج النووي الإيراني، قال ترمب إن المادة المخصبة المدفونة "في أعماق الأرض فوق جبال منهارة تقريباً" نتيجة هجوم نفذته قاذفات أميركية قبل 11 شهراً، ستُستخرج من قبل الولايات المتحدة "بالتنسيق الوثيق مع إيران، والوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية"، ثم تدمر. وأضاف أن "أي أموال لن يتم تبادلها حتى إشعار آخر". وفي وقت لاحق، نقلت "وكالة أنباء فارس" الإيرانية عن مصادر أن تصريحات ترمب الأخيرة "عارية عن الصحة".

وقال إن "أي بند يتعلق بتدمير مواد إيران النووية غير موجود في مذكرة التفاهم". كما أشارت المصادر إلى أن "ترمب لم يشر لشرط الدفع الفوري لـ12 مليار دولار من أموالنا المجمدة المنصوص عليه بمذكرة التفاهم". وقالت المصادر إن "مذكرة التفاهم تنص على إقرار وقف كامل لإطلاق النار في لبنان"





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Iran Nuclear Deal President Trump Sanctions Mines Iranian Nuclear Program

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