President Trump Declines to Approve $14 Billion Arms Deal for Taiwan After Talks with China

President Trump has not yet agreed to a $14 billion arms deal for Taiwan after talks with China. He mentioned that he will soon make a decision on the American arms deal for Taiwan. He also mentioned that the Chinese leader does not want to see any movement towards Taiwan's independence.

صرح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بأنه بعد محادثات مع الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ، لم يوافق بعد على صفقة أسلحة بقيمة 14 مليار دولار لتايوان.

وفي وقت سابق، ذكر ترامب أنه لم يقدم أي التزامات للرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ بشأن ملف تايوان، مشيرا إلى أنه سيحسم قريبا قراره المتعلق بصفقة الأسلحة الأمريكية التي تبلغ 14 مليار دولار. وقال ترامب، في تصريحات أدلى بها للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية خلال عودته من الصين، إن "موقف الرئيس الصيني تجاه تايوان كان قويا للغاية".

وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن "ملف تايوان كان من أبرز القضايا التي ناقشها مع شي جين بينغ", مؤكدا أن "الزعيم الصيني لا يرغب في رؤية أي تحرك نحو استقلال الجزيرة". في وقت سابق، أكد خلالها أن سوء إدارة ملف تايوان قد يدفع العلاقات بين واشنطن وبكين نحو التصادم والمواجهة، واصفا القضية بأنها "الأكثر حساسية" في العلاقات الصينية الأمريكية.

ويرى خبراء أن أي قرار أمريكي بالمضي قدما في الصفقة العسكرية قد يزيد من حدة التوتر بين واشنطن وبكين، خاصة مع تصاعد المنافسة الاستراتيجية في آسيا والتوترات المتعلقة بالتكنولوجيا والتجارة والأمن الإقليمي





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