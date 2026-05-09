President Trump Points to Construction in Castle Room

Amid growing controversy over a proposal to build a new ballroom in the White House, US President Donald Trump reaffirms his stance in favor of the project, insisting that it is not a frivolous expense and serves an essential role in enhancing security.

https://aawsat.com/%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82/5271194-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%88400-%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B1%E2%80%A6-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8-%D9%8A%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%AD-%D8%AD%D9%82%D9%8A%D9%82%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D9%85%D9%88%D9%8A%D9%84-%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%82%D8%B5-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%B6الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب يشير بيده إلى أعمال بناء قاعة الرقص خلف الستائر أثناء حديثه في القاعة الشرقية بالبيت الأبيض (رويترز.

https://aawsat.com/%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B4%D8%B1%D9%82/5271194-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%88400-%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B1%E2%80%A6-%D8%AA%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A8-%D9%8A%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%AD-%D8%AD%D9%82%D9%8A%D9%82%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D9%85%D9%88%D9%8A%D9%84-%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%82%D8%B5-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%B6الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب يشير بيده إلى أعمال بناء قاعة الرقص خلف الستائر أثناء حديثه في القاعة الشرقية بالبيت الأبيض (رويترز





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Donald Trump White House Ballroom Security Construction

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