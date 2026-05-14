President Trump Lands In China For Talks With Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump arrived in China on Thursday for talks with President Xi Jinping focused on trade, Iran, and Taiwan. The visit comes after a nearly a year-long hiatus since the last U.S. president visited China.

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President Donald Trump President Xi Jinping China Iran Taiwan

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Americas Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discusses China's Role in Iran Conflict and Upcoming Meeting with Chinese President Xi JinpingMarco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, revealed that American officials are trying to convince China to play a more active role in resolving the conflict in Iran, which is scheduled to take place at the same time as President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rubio emphasized that helping China in the Iran file, despite their strategic relationship, serves their interests, as their economy heavily relies on exports rather than domestic consumption. He also mentioned that the US and China have conflicting interests in the Iran issue and that maintaining a healthy relationship is crucial for global stability.

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