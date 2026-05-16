President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin discussed each other's leaders during a private meeting with US President Trump in China, according to a report by The New York Times. The meeting took place at the US President's residence in Chonqing, China.

جاء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ على ذكر نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين خلال جولة قام بها مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب في مقر إقامته في تشونغنانهاي، حسبما أفادت صحيفة"نيويورك تايمز".

وقالت الصحيفة في مقال لها أمس الجمعة إن ترامب في لحظة ما توقف ليسأل شي عما إذا كان يصطحب قادة أجانب إلى تشونغنانهاي في كثير من الأحيان. فأجاب شي جين بينغ، وهو يهز رأسه للتأكيد: "نادراً جداً". ثم أوضح أن هذا المكان لم يكن يستخدم قط في الماضي لاستضافة أحداث دبلوماسية، والآن يحدث ذلك نادراً جدا. ثم تابع مبتسما: "على سبيل المثال، كان بوتين هنا"، في إشارة إلى الرئيس الروسي"الحليف المقرب لبكين" حسب الصحيفة.

واعتبر صاحب المقال أن حتى هذا الحديث غير الرسمي، الذي تضمن ذكرا للزعيم الروسي، يمكن اعتباره جزءا من المواجهة بين بكين وواشنطن. وكتب: "أتاح تبادل عفوي بين الرئيس ترامب والزعيم الصيني شي جين بينغ يوم الجمعة لمحة عن كيفية تفاعل الزعيمين هذا الأسبوع أثناء تفاوضهما بشأن تنافس بلديهما". وأشار المقال إلى أن شي جين بينغ اصطحب فلاديمير بوتين عام 2024 في جولة إلى حديقة تشونغنانهاي، حيث قضى الزعيمان عدة ساعات.

وكان دونالد ترامب في زيارة دولة إلى الصين على رأس وفد كبير في الفترة من 13 إلى 15 مايو، حيث أجرى محادثات مع نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ. أعلن الناطق باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن زيارة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين للصين ستجري في أقرب وقت، وسيتم الإعلان عن موعدها الدقيق قريبا





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Xi Jinping President Vladimir Putin President Donald Trump China Russia US President's Residence In Chonqing China Private Meeting Discussed Each Other's Leaders Diplomatic Events Hostility Between China And The US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Xi Jinping Discusses 'Fang Thosideides' Concept with US President Trump in BeijingDuring a meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and President Trump of the United States in Beijing, President Xi Jinping raised the concept of 'Fang Thosideides' to discuss the critical question of whether the two superpowers can avoid the historical path that often leads to war between a rising power and an established one. He also questioned whether the two countries can jointly face major challenges and work towards a brighter future for humanity.

Read more »

ترامب: الصين عرض المساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز، لن يرسل معدات عسكرية لإيرانPresident Donald Trump confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered assistance to China in opening the Strait of Hormuz, and stated that the US will not send military equipment to support Iran in its war with the US and Israel. He also emphasized that the US will not provide any military support to Iran. President Xi Jinping expressed his desire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that if he can provide any assistance, he is ready for that. The two leaders held high-level talks in Beijing on Thursday, discussing the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as the bilateral economic cooperation.

Read more »

Chinese Dinner Menu for Trump-Xi Meeting Features Special DishesThe Chinese dinner menu for the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump included a limited selection of Chinese dishes, some of which were specially designed to cater to Trump's taste. The menu included dishes like 'Crispy Duck Eggplant' and 'Spicy Beef Skewers,' as well as 'Baked Beijing Duck' and 'Seasonal Vegetables.' Additionally, there was a 'Slow-cooked Salmon' with chili sauce and a 'Breaded Pork Tenderloin'.

Read more »

Israel threatens to return to war against Iran, discusses scenarios with US, including targeted strikes on Iranian facilitiesIsrael threatened to return to war against Iran and discussed scenarios with the US, including targeted strikes on Iranian facilities, as tensions rise between the two countries. The visit of US President Trump to China, which includes discussions on trade, Iran, Taiwan, and artificial intelligence, is expected to focus on the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, as well as the potential for a military escalation.

Read more »

President’s Meeting in Beijing on Trade PoliciesChina and the US are in talks on trade policies with President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump holding the discussions in Beijing. There is no information available on whether the talks resulted in any concrete agreements or agreements on future trade policies.

Read more »

President Trump Declines to Approve $14 Billion Arms Deal for Taiwan After Talks with ChinaPresident Trump has not yet agreed to a $14 billion arms deal for Taiwan after talks with China. He mentioned that he will soon make a decision on the American arms deal for Taiwan. He also mentioned that the Chinese leader does not want to see any movement towards Taiwan's independence.

Read more »