President Donald Trump threatens to revive "Project Freedom" in Strait of Hormuz, reiterates demand for saying no to Iran having a nuclear weapon

President Donald Trump on Monday stated that the US is reconsidering reviving "Project Freedom" in the Strait of Hormuz, a move that initially faced criticism but could potentially reignite tensions in the Middle East region. Meanwhile, Iran has been urging the reinstatement of the nuclear deal and is ready to engage in diplomatic efforts. The re-emergence of Project Freedom could further escalate tensions in the region, which remains a significant factor for global oil prices and import nations' economies.

2026-05-11T18:52:20.732Z أعلن الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب أن وقف إطلاق النار مع إيران بات في حالة التوقف الدموية و«على أجهزة التنفس»، مؤكدًا أن واشنطن ستواصل الضغط حتى اتفاق يضمن عدم حصول طهران على سلاح نووي.

وأوضح أنه يدرس إعادة إطلاق «مشروع الحرية» في مضيق هرمز، معارضًا المقترح الإيراني الأخير ووصفه بالحصار البحري بـ«خطة سيئة». ترامب لفت نظره إلى أن الساحة الإيرانية تشجع على التفاوض بعد فقدان قادتهم. السيناتور الجمهوري، ليندسي غراهام، دعا إلى«تغيير النهج» في تعاملاته مع إيران، واعتبر أن«مشروع الحرية بلس» يبدو«خياراً صائبا للغاية» في الوقت الراهن، بعد الرد الإيراني غير المقبول على المقترح الأميركي. ويشار إلى أن«مشروع الحرية» يعني عملية أطلقها ترامب لمساعدة السفن عالقة في مضيق هرمز.

ترتفع أسعار النفط بعد الرفض السريع من جانب ترامب لرد إيران على مقترح السلام الأميركي، مما يثير المخاوف من تحول الصراع إلى حرب منتهية ومضاعفة الأضرار. عقدت إيران ومحادثي السلام الأميركي مناقشات حول السيادة والاستعمار النفطي، لكنها لم تتمكن بعد من الوفاء بوعوده بعدم السعي للحصول على سلاح نووي. تقارير عن إيران تؤكد أن الأخيرة دعت إلى الحصول على تعويضات عن أضرار الحرب، وتصريحات من وكالاتها الرأي العام حول انتهاء الحصار البحري الأميركي والإنهاء للعقوبات وتجنب شن المزيد من الهجمات





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Iran Nuclear Deal Project Freedom Strait Of Hormuz Iran Stockpiling Nuclear Fuel Temporary Surrender

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