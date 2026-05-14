President Trump and China Leader Xi Jinping Begin 2022 Summit with Agendas that Include Iran, Trade, Artificial Intelligence and Taiwan

The two-day summit aims to address several issues, including the war in Iran, commercial tensions between the two superpowers, advancements in artificial intelligence, and tensions in Taiwan.

انطلقت اليوم أعمال القمة بين الرئيسين الصيني شي جين بينغ والأميركي دونالد ترامب في قمة يُتوقع أن تتناول عدة ملفات، منها حرب إيران، والتجارة، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتايوان..

في أول زيارة للرئيس الأميركي إلى الصين منذ العام 2017، فيما "العالم أمام مفترق طرق", مضيفا "أنا أؤمن أن المصالح المشتركة مع الولايات المتحدة تفوق حجم الخلافات بيننا"، معتبرا أن "استقرار علاقتنا مع واشنطن أمر مفيد للعالم".. بعد انقطاع دام 9 سنوات، واجتماعنا اليوم محط أنظار العالم.. نشهد حاليًا تطورًا متسارعًا للتغيرات لم نشهده منذ قرن؛ فالمشهد الدولي يتسم بتفاعل معقد بين التقلبات والاضطرابات، والعالم يقف على مفترق طرق جديد"





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