Premier League Awards: Final List of Nominees for Best Player Revealed

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has announced the final list of nominees for the Best Player award in the English Premier League for the 2020-2021 season. The list includes six players from three clubs, with Arsenal's midfield trio, including Declan Rice, Gabriel Magalhaes, and David Raya, leading the way. Other notable nominees include Bruno Fernandes, Erling Haaland, and Ryan Scholes from Manchester United and City, respectively.

أعلنت رابطة لاعبي كرة القدم المحترفين، الجمعة، قائمتها النهائية للمرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز خلال الموسم المنقضي، والتي ضمت 6 لاعبين من 3 أندية.

وتضم القائمة ثلاثي فريق أرسنال، المتوج بلقب البطولة لأول مرة منذ 22 عاما، وهم لاعب الوسط الانجليزي ديكلان رايس، والمدافع البرازيلي غابرييل ماغالهايس، وحارس المرمى الإسباني ديفيد رايا. كما ضمت القائمة أيضا البرتغالي برونو فرنانديز، نجم فريق مانشستر يونايتد، وثنائي فريق مانشستر سيتي، المهاجم النرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند ولاعب الوسط الفرنسي ريان شرقي.

وفي وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، فاز فرنانديز، البالغ من العمر 31 عاما، بجائزة أفضل لاعب كرة قدم للرجال من رابطة كتاب كرة القدم، وغالبا ما تكون هذه الجائزة مؤشرا على من هو المرشح الأوفر حظا للفوز بجائزة أفضل لاعب من رابطة اللاعبين المحترفين. وسجل لاعب خط الوسط البرتغالي رقما قياسيا بلغ 21 تمريرة حاسمة في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز ليساعد يونايتد على احتلال المركز الثالث.

فيما سجل إيرلينغ هالاند 27 هدفا ليفوز بجائزة الحذاء الذهبي للدوري، بينما قدم شرقي موسما أول ناجحا في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز. وكان جناح ليفربول السابق، الدولي المصري محمد صلاح، قد فاز بالجائزة العام الماضي بعد تسجيله 29 هدفا ليساعد الريدز على الفوز بالدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

في الوقت نفسه، تم ترشيح ريان شرقي لجائزة أفضل لاعب شاب لهذا العام، إلى جانب زميله في فريق مانشستر سيتي واللاعب الدولي الإنجليزي نيكو أورايلي، الذي تم اختياره الأسبوع الماضي كأفضل لاعب شاب في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لهذا الموسم. كما يعد لاعب خط وسط مانشستر يونايتد، كوبي ماينو، وهو لاعب دولي إنجليزي آخر، من بين المرشحين للجائزة بعد أن لعب دورا رئيسيًا في فريق مايكل كاريك.

ويعد مهاجم بورنموث، الفرنسي إيلي جونيور كروبي، لاعبا آخر على القائمة المختصرة للجائزة بعد أن سجل 13 هدفا في 33 مباراة في أول موسم له في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز. ويكمل ماكس داومان وريو نغوموها، اللذان مثلا إنجلترا على مستوى تحت 19 عامًا، قائمة المرشحين بفضل أدائهما مع أرسنال وليفربول على التوالي. سيتم تكريم الفائزين يوم الثلاثاء الموافق 25 أغسطس/ آب المقبل، في حفل توزيع جوائز رابطة لاعبي كرة القدم المحترفين السنوي الثالث والخمسين في مدينة مانشستر





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Premier League Awards Best Player Declan Rice Gabriel Magalhaes David Raya Bruno Fernandes Erling Haaland Ryan Scholes Manchester United Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Football Awards PFA Awards

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