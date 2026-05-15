Police Protection for Referee Amid Twitter Threats After Premier League Match

In a statement, the Scottish Premiership club stated that the referee, NAME, and his family had been put under police protection after the referee's personal information was leaked online. The incident occurred after the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The referee, NAME, had incorrectly awarded a penalty to Celtic in the final seconds of the match. The Union expressed gratitude for the swift action taken by the Scottish Police.

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Referee Police Protection Scottish Premiership Premier League Match

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