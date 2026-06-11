Police Arrest Sudanese Refugee in Viral Video Incident

The Egyptian police arrested a Sudanese refugee who sparked widespread controversy on social media after a video showed him together with a military recruit in a metro station.

ألقت الشرطة المصرية القبض على لاجئ سوداني أثار جدلا واسعًا على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد فيديو له رفقة مجند مصري بالقوات المسلحة داخل محطة لمترو الأنفاق.

ونشرت وزارة الداخلية، على صفحتها بمنصة فيسبوك تفاصيل الواقعة، دون الإشارة إلى جنسية الشاب، قائلة: "كشف ملابسات مقطع فيديو تم تداوله بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تضمن حدوث مشادة كلامية بين مجند يرتدى الملابس العسكرية وأحد الأشخاص يحمل جنسية إحدى الدول". وأوضحت أنه "بالفحص تبين أنه بتاريخ 8 يونيو الجاري تمكنت الخدمات الأمنية المعينة بمحطة مترو أنفاق العباسية بالقاهرة، من ضبط الشخص الظاهر بمقطع الفيديو (يحمل جنسية إحدى الدول) لتعديه على المجند المذكور بالسب على سبيل المزاح".

أثار الفيديو تفاعلا واسعا للغاية وسط تساؤلات حول تفاصيل الواقعة بعدما أظهر الفيديو إيقاف المجند للشاب السوداني وإصراره على تسليمه للشرطة بسبب تصرفات مريبة. وقال أحد متداولي الفيديو: "لاجئ حب يستظرف مع فرد من أبطال الجيش المصري ويسأل المجند أسئلة مينفعش يسألها، وبعدها بطل القوات المسلحة راح ماسكه، الولد حب يهرب وترك شنطته وموبايله، كان فاكر إن الجيش عندنا بيهزر". لاجئ حب يستظرف مع فرد من ابطال الجيش المصري ويسأل المجند اسئلة مينفعش يسألها ..

وبعدها بطل القوات المسلحة راح ماسكه .. الولد حب يهرب وترك شنطته وموبايله 😂 أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم الأربعاء، أن نادي برشلونة الإسباني طلب رسميا تفعيل بند شراء المهاجم المصري الشاب حمزة عبد الكريم. أمرت النيابة العامة المصرية، بحبس رجل الأعمال صبري نخنوخ 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات في قضية جديدة تتعلق باتهامه بغسل الأموال. قال وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبد العاطي، إن تفعيل مجلس الدول العربية والإفريقية المشاطئة للبحر الأحمر وخليج عدن يمثل أولوية قصوى في المرحلة الحالية.

أعلنت وزارة الداخلية المصرية، القبض على شخص ظهر في فيديو وهو يعتدي جنسيا على حمار وسط أرض زراعية، في واقعة أثارت استغرابا واستهجانا كبيرين





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Egyptian Police Sudanese Refugee Viral Video Incident Metro Station Military Recruit

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