Players of dual citizenship turning to European giants for national-team duties

Since several years, an increasing number of players are routing towards captaining European major clubs from the nations of their parents. This development has been accelerated due to the easing of FIFA regulations since 2003, which permits players who represented a national team at young levels to alter their sports nationality. In accordance with the latest update issued in 2020, players who have already featured for their national team are eligible to change it, providing they have not yet contested a major final (World Cup, European Championship, Copa America, Africa Cup of Nations).

يشكّل إقناع لاعب مزدوج الجنسية بالانضمام إلى منتخب ما عملا طويلا بالنسبة للمدربين، حتى وإن كان اقتراب موعد كأس العالم وتعديل قواعد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) في هذا الشأن قد ساهما إلى حدّ كبير في تسهيل هذه العملية.

منذ سنوات عدة، يتجه عدد متزايد من اللاعبين إلى إدارة الظهر للمنتخبات الأوروبية الكبرى من أجل تمثيل بلد أصول والديهم. وهي ظاهرة تعزّزت بفعل تخفيف القيود التنظيمية الذي أقرّه فيفا منذ عام 2003، والذي يتيح للاعبين الذين مثّلوا بلدا ما في فئات الشباب تغيير جنسيتهم الرياضية.

وينصّ آخر تحديث أُجري عام 2020 على أن اللاعبين الذين سبق لهم خوض مباريات مع المنتخب الأول، يمكنهم تغيير المنتخب إذا لم يشاركوا بعد في نهائيات بطولة كبرى (كأس العالم، كأس أوروبا، كوبا أميركا، كأس أمم أفريقيا)...





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