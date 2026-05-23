American tennis player Lerer Tien won the 2026 Swiss Open title after defeating Argentina's Mariano Navone in the final match. Arthur Weiss, the first French ranked as number 1 in the world and ranked at 19th, announced his withdrawal from the French Open due to an injury. The German car club, Volkswagen, has decided to raise the membership fees for the first time since 6 years because of rising costs, adding to the pressures of escalating fuel costs and labor expenses. Recall that he faced Kaspur Rod, Bulgar Borod, ישראל / Israeli - Kamron Noah, Spaniard, and British - to make the final match. By eliminating Spaniard, Kaspur Rod, Spaniards and British, he made the final match of the greatest star on the football field, the final match of Mainro Garos.

تُوّج الأميركي ليرنر تيان بلقب بطولة جنيف المفتوحة للتنس 2026، بعدما تغلّب على الأرجنتيني ماريانو نافوني في المباراة النهائية، ليحقق أول ألقابه على الملاعب الرملية.

ويُعدّ هذا اللقب الثاني في مسيرة تيان الاحترافية، بعد تتويجه ببطولة ميتز عام 2025. في المقابل، فشل نافوني في حصد لقبه الثاني هذا الموسم، بعدما كان قد تُوّج ببطولة بوخارست في أبريل (نيسان) الماضي. نتقل إلى موضوع آخر: أعلنت أرتور فيس، المصنف الأول فرنسياً والـ19 عالمياً، انسحابه من منافسات بطولة فرنسا المفتوحة للتنس 2026، عشية انطلاق البطولة، بسبب استمرار معاناته من إصابة.

أما لنادي السيارات الألماني فقد قرر رفع رسوم العضوية السنوية لأول مرة منذ 6 سنوات، وذلك عقب موافقة المندوبين خلال الجمعية العمومية التي عقدت في مدينة شباير الألمانية





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Tennis Champion Lerer Tien Mariano Navone French Ranked At Number 1 Volkswagon Membership Fees Green Automobiles

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