Photography in Sacred Spaces: Imam's Advice and Lawyer's Opinion

The news text highlights a growing phenomenon of photographers capturing moments of worship in sacred spaces, such as mosques and holy sites, without permission or consideration for the sanctity of the act. The text also mentions the spread of this practice by 'celebrity worshippers' who film their prayers and acts of worship to share with millions of followers, further entrenching and expanding the practice. A lawyer's opinion on the matter and the Prophet's guidance to avoid distractions during worship are also included.

NEWS TEXT: أعاد المقطع المتداول لإمام المسجد النبوي الدكتور صلاح البدير، وهو يقطع خطبة الجمعة، لتوجيه نصيحة لبعض المصورين بعدم الانشغال بالتصوير داخل المسجد؛ تسليط الضوء على ظاهرة باتت تتكرر في المساجد والمشاعر المقدسة وفي المناسبات، إذ يعمد بعض المصلين والمعتمرين والحجاج إلى توثيق لحظاتهم بالهواتف المحمولة أثناء العبادات، في مشاهد تُفقد العبادة شيئاً من روحانيتها وخشوعها، وتثير تساؤلات حول حدود التصوير في الأماكن المقدسة، بين الرغبة في مشاركة التجربة الدينية مع الآخرين وبين المحافظة على قدسية العبادة، وعزز انتشار الظاهرة بعض ما يعرفون بـ«مشاهير الفلس» الذين يصورون عباداتهم وصلواتهم لمشاركة ملايين المتابعين؛ ما عزز تكريس الظاهرة وتمددّها، ووضع العبادات في مرمى التصوير.

المحامي سلطان المقاطي رأى أن التصوير أثناء خطبة الجمعة، قد يشكل مخالفة لتعليمات وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية، إذا ترتب عليه تشويش على المصلين أو إخلال بحُرمة المسجد، وقد تترتب عليه عقوبة تعزيرية بحسب ظروف الواقعة. وأوضح المقاطي أن التصوير يمكن أن يتحول إلى جريمة معلوماتية إذا تضمن مساساً بالحياة الخاصة أو تشهيراً بالآخرين عبر وسائل التقنية، وهنا قد تصل العقوبة إلى السجن سنة وغرامة 500 ألف ريال؛ وفقاً للمادة الثالثة من نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.

رئيس قسم الإعلام وعلوم الاتصال بجامعة الطائف الدكتور محسن القرني، علّق على هذه الظاهرة لـ«عكاظ»: إن وسائل الإعلام والمؤسسات التوعوية تؤدي دوراً مهماً في تعزيز السلوك المسؤول في استخدام وسائل التصوير والنشر، وعندما يتعلق الأمر بالعبادات، فإن القضية لا ترتبط بالتقنية ذاتها بقدر ارتباطها بمقاصد العبادة وحضور القلب والخشوع، وقد جاء في الحديث الشريف: «من مسَّ الحصى فقد لغا»، وهو توجيه نبوي يؤكد أهمية تجنب ما يشغل الإنسان عن عبادته. أضحت ظاهرة التصوير بشكل عشوائي ودون استئذان، ظاهرة سيئة وزرعت الشحناء والبغضاء بعدما اقتحمت الخصوصيات لتصل إلى العبادات.

المقطع المتداول لإمام المسجد النبوي الدكتور صلاح البدير، وهو يقطع خطبة الجمعة، لتوجيه نصيحة لبعض المصورين بعدم الانشغال بالتصوير داخل المسجد؛ تسليط الضوء على ظاهرة باتت تتكرر في المساجد والمشاعر المقدسة وفي المناسبات، إذ يعمد بعض المصلين والمعتمرين والحجاج إلى توثيق لحظاتهم بالهواتف المحمولة أثناء العبادات، في مشاهد تُفقد العبادة شيئاً من روحانيتها وخشوعها، وتثير تساؤلات حول حدود التصوير في الأماكن المقدسة، بين الرغبة في مشاركة التجربة الدينية مع الآخرين وبين المحافظة على قدسية العبادة، وعزز انتشار الظاهرة بعض ما يعرفون بـ«مشاهير الفلس» الذين يصورون عباداتهم وصلواتهم لمشاركة ملايين المتابعين؛ ما عزز تكريس الظاهرة وتمددّها، ووضع العبادات في مرمى التصوير





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Photography In Sacred Spaces Celebrity Worshippers Distractions During Worship Prophet's Guidance Lawyer's Opinion

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