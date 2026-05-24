Pep Guardiola cautions Manchester City against finding 'carbon copy' in head coach search

The outgoing Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola warns his club's management against seeking to find a "carbon copy" during the process of selecting the new head coach, and emphasizes the need for a unique and authentic personality.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has warned his club's management against seeking to find a"carbon copy" during the process of selecting a new head coach.

Manchester City announced last Friday the departure of Pep Guardiola from leading the team after 10 years during which the"Sky Blues" achieved 20 titles. According to media reports, former Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca is the frontrunner to succeed him. Guardiola stated in remarks reported by ESPN:"It is not useful to look for someone who resembles me in this type of role.

". He added:"The new coach must be unique and authentic; the moment it starts trying to be a copy of someone else, it loses its identity. Every person has their own personality, and it should be that way, and that's why I believe everything will be fine.

". Guardiola will play his last match in charge against Aston Villa today (Sunday), as part of the 38th round of the Premier League





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Manchester City Pep Guardiola Head Coach Search Unique And Authentic Personality

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