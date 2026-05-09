The U.S. Department of War published an unprecedented amount of secret files linked to unidentified flying objects (UFOs), pushing back the curtain on a supposed alien conspiracy that has long fascinated the public. It seems that Donald Trump and the new heads at the White House have made some bold decisions, opting to overturn over a half century of secrecy regarding the UFO/ alien files. It is no longer a secret, and anyone with an internet connection can now see these documents for themselves. The people have been promised the truth, but what will it reveal and how will it change our understanding of life and the universe?

9 مايو 2026 - 10:19|آخر تحديث 9 مايو 2026 - 10:19 خطوة كبيرة وصفت بأنها "زلزال المعلومات" الأكثر انتشارا في القرون العشرين، أعلنت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية (البنتاغون) رسميًا بدء رفع السرية عن ملايين الوثائق والعديد من الفيديوهات التي ظلت سرية لسنوات عديدة، والمتعلقة بالأجسام الفضائية القابضة (UFO) والحياة خارج كوكب الأرض.

بتوجيه من الرئيس دونالد ترمب، بدأت عملية المراجعة الأكبر في تاريخ الاستخبارات الأمريكية في خزائن FBI و NASA، لتحديد حقيقة الظواهر الجوية الغامضة التي كانت تثير المخاوف في العالم لسنوات. أعلن وزير الحرب، بيت هيغسيث، إن عصر "التكهنات ونظريات المؤامرة" قد اختفى، مؤكدا أن الجمهور سيتمكن لأول مرة من الوصول إلى تسجيلات وأفلام أصلية لم تعرضها من قبل عبر موقع رسمي: WAR. GOV/UFO.

ومن جانبه، وصفت مديرة الاستخبارات الوطنية، توليسي غابارد، الخطوة بأنها "بداية لرفع السرية عن أكثر ملفات البشرية حساسية". في انتظار ملايين حول العالم الصور المصورة، تعهد "البنتاغون" باليقين بالإجراءات العلمية اللازمة، إذ أكد أن الملفات تعرضت لحالات "غير محسومة" لم تتمكن الأجهزة الاستخباراتية من تفسيرها حتى الآن فيزيائيا أو علميا. لا يعتزم "البنتاغون" التأكيد بشكل صريح بوجود "كائنات فضائية"، لكنه ترك الباب مفتوحا أمام حقائق قد تغير مفهومنا عن الكون.

هل التزم حدوث تلك اللحظة التي ن TELL THE FULL TRUTH؟ واشنطن، أخيرًا أطلقت "الصندوق الأسود" للأجسام المجهولة، بحيث يبقى السؤال: ماذا يخبئ لنا ذلك الأوراق المرشوشة والفيديوهات الوشحة داخل مكتبة بنتاغون





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Alien Files Ufos Aliens Conspiracy Theory Pentagon Secret Documents History Of Secrecy

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سابقة في التاريخ الأمريكي.. واشنطن تكشف الستار عن ملفات الظواهر الغامضةأطلقت الإدارة الأمريكية أول ملفات الظواهر المجهولة عبر موقع WAR.GOV/UFO، تنفيذا لتوجيهات الرئيس دونالد ترامب بالشفافية غير المسبوقة.

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UFOs Enter The Domain Of Government Officials After American Kotobuki EncounterA new image describing an unidentified flying object (UFO) is being analyzed by military personnel operating in the African skies, prompting the Pentagon to release a statement linking it to the image. The topic of recent sightings across multiple Arabic nations has sparked discussion and speculation. The whitepaper outlines the ongoing efforts of the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct a thorough evaluation of the sightings, analyze associated data, and determine their factual nature. Although details are still emerging, revealing categorization, and raising the matter for continued effort to determine the facts and share them openly, as per the National Security Agency. The disclosed materials aim to shed light on the progress of the study while sharing a common investigation philosophy to feature the findings, laws, and security perspectives on all surrounding cases of unknown objects in the sky. Currently, the government is engaged in a historic, large-scale mission to research, analyze, and declassify evidence for years, integrating data from multiple sources and repositories.

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