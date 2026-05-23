Pentagon Spending Plan Includes Up To $622 Million To Rewire Military To Surpass China

The text discusses the controversy surrounding a proposed sports event called 'Enriched Games' which allows athletes to use performance-enhancing drugs and technologies.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5276498-%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%B2%D8%B2%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B4%D8%B9%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%AF%D9%84-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%8B%E2%80%A6-%D8%A8%D8%B7%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B3%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%86%D8%B4%D8%B7%D8%A7%D8%AAفريق «الألعاب المعززة» خلال مؤتمر صحافي لإعلان النسخة الجديدة من البطولة المقررة عام 2026 (رويترز.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5276498-%D8%A5%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%B2%D8%B2%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B4%D8%B9%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AC%D8%AF%D9%84-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%8B%E2%80%A6-%D8%A8%D8%B7%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%B3%D9%85%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%AA%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%86%D8%B4%D8%B7%D8%A7%D8%AAفريق «الألعاب المعززة» خلال مؤتمر صحافي لإعلان النسخة الجديدة من البطولة المقررة عام 2026 (رويترز





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Enriched Games Sports Performance-Enhancing Drugs Health Risks Legal Controversies

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