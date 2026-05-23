Organization raises Ebola risk in Congo

Global Health Organization raised the Ebola risk level in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 'high' to 'very high' at the national level. In a press conference with the Africa Director of the organization, the Head of the World Health Organization stressed on the rapid spread of the virus and confirmed 82 cases, including 7 confirmed deaths and more than 750 suspected cases.

منظمة الصحة العالمية ترفع خطر تفشّي «إيبولا» في الكونغو الديمقراطية: nivel de riesgo de transmisión del virus Ebola en Congo se incrementa esignifica que los casos aumenten, sino que refleja que el flow del virus es rápido.

Él se está extendiendo rápidamente en República Democrática del Congo. Actualmente, se han confirmado 82 casos en República Democrática del Congo, incluida una muerte confirmada de siete. Pero sabemos que la extensión de la enfermedad es mayor que lo esperado. Existen actualmente alrededor de 750 casos sospechosos y 177 muertes sospechosas





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Ebolavirus Democratic Republic Of Congo Organization Raises Ebola Risk Level

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