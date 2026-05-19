OpenAI case: Judge rules in favor of CEO, no legal responsibility for Tesla CEO's AI claims

The judge in the case of OpenAI, a company specializing in AI, ruled in favor of its CEO, stating that the company was not legally responsible for the actions of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The case revolved around Musk's claims of harassment and theft against the company's leaders. The ruling paves the way for OpenAI to expand its AI capabilities.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5274767-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D9%84%D9%88%D9%86-%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%83-%D9%8A%D8%AE%D8%B3%D8%B1-%D8%AF%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%87-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%A3%D9%88%D8%A8%D9%86-%D8%A5%D9%8A%D9%87-%D8%A2%D9%8Aرسم تخطيطي من قاعة المحكمة في أوكلاند بولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية أمس (رويترز)في الدعوى القضائية التي رفعها على شركة «أوبن إيه آي»، وخلصت إلى أن شركة الذكاء الاصطناعي لا تقع عليها مسؤولية تجاه أغنى شخص في العالم الذي اتهمها بالحيد عن مهمتها الأصلية المتمثلة في خدمة الإنسانية.

وفي حكم بالإجماع، قالت هيئة المحلفين في المحكمة الاتحادية في أوكلاند بولاية كاليفورنيا إن ماسك رفع الدعوى متأخراً للغاية. وبدأت المحاكمة قبل ثلاثة أسابيع، واعتُبرت القضية على نطاق واسع لحظة حاسمة لمستقبل «أوبن إيه آي» والذكاء الاصطناعي بشكل عام، سواء من حيث كيفية استخدامه، أو من يجب أن يكون المستفيد منه





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Openai Case CEO Judge Legal Responsibility Tesla CEO AI Claims Harassment Theft Ruling

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