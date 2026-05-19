Oil Prices Drop More Than 2% in Asian Trading as U.S. Ends Iran Missile Strike Plans

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of planned missile strikes against Iran, opening negotiations with the hope of ending the conflict in the Middle East. Oil prices dropped as a result.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF/5274741-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%81%D8%B7-%D9%8A%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B9-2-%D8%A8%D8%B9%D8%AF-%D8%AA%D8%AC%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B6%D8%B1%D8%A8%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%B3%D9%83%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86سفن راسية في مضيق هرمز قبالة مدينة خصب الساحلية في شبه جزيرة مسندم شمال عُمان (أ. ف. ب) تراجعت أسعار النفط بأكثر من 2 في المائة في التعاملات الآسيوية المبكرة، يوم الثلاثاء، بعد أن أعلن الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب تعليق هجوم عسكري مُخطط له ضد إيران، لإفساح المجال أمام مفاوضات تهدف إلى إنهاء...

... الحرب في الشرق الأوسط. وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم يوليو (تموز) بمقدار 3.01 دولار، أو ما يعادل 2.7 في المائة، لتصل إلى 109.09 دولار للبرميل (بحلول الساعة 00:01 بتوقيت غرينتش). كما هبط خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأميركي تسليم يونيو (حزيران) بمقدار 1.38 دولار، أو 1.3 في المائة، ليسجل 107.28 دولار، علماً بأن العقد الأخير ينتهي تداوله، يوم الثلاثاء، في حين انخفض عقد يوليو الأكثر نشاطاً بنسبة 2 في المائة ليصل إلى 102.32 دولار للبرميل.

كان الخامان القياسيان قد سجلا في الجلسة السابقة أعلى مستوياتهما منذ مطلع مايو (أيار) وأواخر أبريل (نيسان) الماضي





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Oil Prices Iran Threatens U.S. Ends Iran Missile Strike Plans Negotiations End Conflict Refugees Threatens

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