Oil Prices Rise on Third Consecutive Day as US Puts Pressure on Iran to End Months of War and Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The price of Brent crude oil has surged above $110 per barrel, up 8% from the previous week, while Texas oil has climbed towards $107 per barrel. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that "time is running out" for Iran and urged them to act quickly or face consequences. The increase in oil prices, driven by the US-Iran conflict, has led to a decrease in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and a reduction in oil supplies from some Gulf Arab producers. Morgan Stanley said last week that the market is racing against time, as factors that have contributed to the rise in oil prices will be under pressure if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed until June.

ارتفع النفط اليوم الاثنين للجلسة الثالثة على التوالي، بعدما ضغطت أمريكا مجددا على إيران للتوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي أسابيع من الحرب، ويعيد فتح مضيق هرمز.

خام"برنت" تقدم فوق 110 دولارات للبرميل، بعدما أضاف 8% الأسبوع الماضي، بينما صعد خام"تكساس" باتجاه 107 دولارات. كتب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أمس الأحد"بالنسبة إلى إيران، الوقت يداهمها، ومن الأفضل أن تتحرك بسرعة، وإلا فلن يبقى منها شيء، الوقت عامل حاسم!

"، زاد النفط بأكثر من 50% منذ هاجمت أمريكا إيران أول مرة نهاية فبراير، ما أدى إلى انخفاض التدفقات عبر مضيق هرمز، وتقليص الإمدادات من بعض منتجي الخليج العربي. قال بنك"مورجان ستانلي" الأسبوع الماضي،"السوق في سباق مع الزمن، فالعوامل التي كبحت ارتفاع الأسعار الناتج عن الحرب، ستتعرض لضغوط إذا ظل هرمز مغلقا حتى يونيو". زاد الضغط على الإمدادات بعدما سمحت أمريكا بانتهاء إعفاء من العقوبات لمبيعات خام روسيا، وجاء ذلك رغم طلب الهند تمديد الإجراء.

استهدفت منشآت طاقة في الخليج العربي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، إذ تسبب هجوم بطائرات مسيرة في اندلاع حريق في محيط منشأة نووية في الإمارات، ما أبرز هشاشة وقف إطلاق النار. أشارت تقارير في وسائل إعلام إيرانية شبه رسمية إلى أن طرفي الصراع لا يزالان متباعدين، وقالت وكالة"مهر" الإيرانية، إن واشنطن لم تقدم أي"تنازلات ملموسة"، في حين تسعى"إلى الحصول على تنازلات فشلت في الحصول عليها خلال الحرب، وهو ما سيؤدي إلى طريق مسدود في المفاوضات.

قال ترمب ل"أكسيوس":"نريد إبرام اتفاق"، مضيفا أنه ينتظر مقترحا إيرانيا محدثا، مضيفا"إنهم ليسوا حيث نريدهم أن يكونوا، سيتعين عليهم الوصول إلى هناك، أو سيتعرضون لضربة قاسية، وهم لا يريدون ذلك"





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Oil Prices US-Iran Conflict Strait Of Hormuz Brent Crude Oil Texas Crude Oil President Donald Trump Morgan Stanley Iran-US Tensions Oil Supply Disruptions

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