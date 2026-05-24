Ofcom Criticizes TikTok and YouTube for Inadequate Safety Measures

Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, has criticized TikTok and YouTube for their safety measures. Specifically, it found that the algorithms used by these platforms to display content are not 'safe enough' for children.

انتقدت هيئة تنظيم الاتصالات البريطانية ( Ofcom ) منصتي TikTok و YouTube، وقالت إن خوارزميات عرض المحتوى فيهما "ليس آمنة بما يكفي" للأطفال. وجاءت هذه النتائج بعد دعوة الهيئة التنظيمية إلى اتخاذ إجراءات أقوى لحماية الأطفال على الإنترنت، حيث وافقت كل من الشركات مسؤولة عن هذه المنصات على تعزيز إجراءات مكافحة الاستغلال الجنسي للأطفال.

وأوضحت أوفكوم أنها ستنقل مخاوفها إلى الحكومة إذا لم يكن هناك تقدم في تطبيق قواعد الحد الأدنى للعمر بشكل فعّال من قبل بعض المواقع. وتخطط الحكومة البريطانية للمشاورات بشأن حظر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على من هم دون 16 عاماً، حيث من المقرر إغلاقها منتصف أيار/مايو المقبل، وسيرد على نتائجها في الصيف





BBCArabic / 🏆 14. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ofcom Criticizes Tiktok Youtube Children's Safety Protection Regulations Internet Safety Harsh Measures On The Heels Of Their Revelations Internet Giant Meta And Snap Have Also Committed T Snap Has Decided To Implement Stricter Verificatio While Meta Has Been Working On Improving The Ident Seeking A Swift Response To The Kartarpur Corridor Intends To Focus On The Sunday Broadcast Slot Happening In The Coming Week. Safety Measures To Protect Children Online. | Considering Recent Issues. Ofcom Has Routinely Urged Tech Giants To Stren Tiktok And Youtube. The Company Has Identified Not Enough Which Relates Directly To The Children's Safety Ne

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American Prisoner Escapes Execution In Tennessee, After Inadequate Vein Found For Lethal InjectionThe American prisoner Tony Carruthers, sentenced to death in Tennessee, escaped execution at the last moment after a suitable vein could not be found for injecting the lethal substance, leading to the suspension of the process and granting him a full year's reprieve.

Read more »

Threatened Safety: Fake Texts, Calls, and Security Nightmare for US Customers Shopping Trump PhonesA discovered vulnerability in the Trump Mobile web site has led to a breach of customer data, potentially exposing sensitive financial information to unauthorized exposure. The company is addressing the breach and working to fix the underlying issues to prevent future occurrences.

Read more »

Tanping Mining Accident: Rise in Fatalities, Rescue Operations ContinueThe death toll in the coal mine explosion in north China has risen to over 90 with rescue operations still underway. While safety standards have improved in recent years and there is now better coverage of major incidents, similar accidents continue to occur in the sector, highlighting the need for stricter safety measures.

Read more »

China's President Xi Jinping Calls for Investigation into Coal Mine AccidentPresident Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the coal mine accident that occurred in China, emphasizing the need to learn from the incident and remain vigilant regarding workplace safety.

Read more »

Preparation of Hajj Pilgrims in Yemen amid Conflict, Ensuring Smooth Journey for Religious PilgrimageStricter security measures are in place to ensure safe journey of pilgrims as Saudi Arabia aims to facilitate safe and peaceful Hajj year after year.

Read more »

Saudi Hajj: As Tens of Thousands of Iranian Pilgrims Continue to Disrupt Travel SchedulesA critical examination of the influx of Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia during the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the challenges posed by their presence, as well as the measures put in place to ensure their safety and security during their pilgrimage.

Read more »