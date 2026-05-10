National Coach Ibrahim Abdullah Jassim Congratulates Al-Qadsiah U18 Team on Winning Saudi Professional League Cup

The assistant technical director for youth categories at Al-Qadsiah Club, national coach Ibrahim Abdullah Jassim, expressed his happiness at the Al-Qadsiah U18 team winning the Saudi Professional League Cup for the 2026 sports season. He attributed the achievement to the collaboration and continuous work of everyone involved since the beginning of the sports season.

NEWS TEXT: --:--أبدى نائب المدير الفني للفئات السنية بنادي القادسية المدرب الوطني إبراهيم عبدالله جاسم سعادته بتحقيق فريق القادسية تحت 18 سنة كأس الدوري السعودي للممتاز للموسم الرياضي 2026، مؤكداً أن هذا الإنجاز لم يأت من فراغ بل جاء بتكاتف الجميع، ومن خلال عمل متواصل منذ بداية الموسم الرياضي.

وقال جاسم في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «فخورون جداً بما حققه نجومنا هذا الموسم، اللاعبون أظهروا شخصية قوية وروحاً تنافسية عالية طوال الموسم، واستحقوا هذا اللقب بكل جدارة». وأضاف: «حظينا بدعم كبير من قبل مجلس إدارة شركة نادي القادسية برئاسة بدر الرزيزاء وجميع أعضاء المجلس، وكذلك الرئيس التنفيذي جيمس بيسجروف، الجميع كان متعاوناً معنا منذ البداية، ولله الحمد حققنا هذا الإنجاز الذي هو مفخرة لكل قدساوي، وما زال لدينا الكثير لنقدمه خلال المواسم القادمة».

واختتم جاسم حديثه مؤكداً أن «هذا اللقب يمثل نقلة نوعية في الفئات السنية لنادي القادسية، وطموحنا لن يتوقف بإذن الله. أمامنا تحديات كبيرة في قادم الأيام، وسوف نسعى جاهدين لبناء جيل جديد يمثل نواة حقيقية للفريق الأول لكرة القدم والمنتخبات الوطنية»





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Al-Qadsiah U18 Team Saudi Professional League Cup Ibrahim Abdullah Jassim National Coach Assistant Technical Director

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