Nancy Ajram becomes first Arab artist to have conversational space in Rolling Stone magazine

Nancy Ajram, a Lebanese artist, made history by becoming the first Arab artist to have a conversational space in the pages of Rolling Stone magazine, one of the most famous music magazines globally. She discussed her experience in the Arab music industry, building a unique artistic identity, and the evolution of Arabic songs.

NEWS TEXT: ظهرت الفنانة اللبنانية نانسي عجرم عبر صفحات مجلة Rolling Stone في حدث لافت؛ كونها أول فنانة عربية تحظى بهذه المساحة الحوارية في واحدة من أشهر المجلات الموسيقية عالمياً، التي ارتبط اسمها عبر العقود بأبرز نجوم الفن والموسيقى حول العالم.

وتحدثت نانسي خلال الحوار عن تجربتها في صناعة الموسيقى العربية، وكيف استطاعت بناء هوية فنية خاصة بها، إلى جانب حديثها عن تطور الأغنية العربية وانتشارها عالمياً، مؤكدة أن الاستمرارية في النجاح تتطلب التجدد والمحافظة على العلاقة القريبة مع الجمهور. يأتي ذلك على هامش جولتها الغنائية في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية يُذكر أن مجلة رولينغ ستون سبق أن تصدّر أغلفتها وظهر عبر صفحاتها عدد من كبار النجوم العالميين؛ من بينهم تايلور سويفت، وبيونسيه، ومادونا، ومايكل جاكسون، ما يعكس أهمية هذه الخطوة في مسيرة نانسي الفنية وحضورها المتنامي على الساحة العالمية





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Nancy Ajram Rolling Stone Magazine Conversational Space Arab Music Industry Unique Artistic Identity Evolution Of Arabic Songs Global Spread

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