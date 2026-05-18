Nantes coach expresses deep sadness over fan behavior

Nantes coach Wahid Halilhodzic expresses his deep sadness over the actions of some of his team's fans against Toulouse yesterday, during the final round of the French league. The match was canceled after a number of Nantes fans stormed the pitch, surprising the players and coaching staff, with some individuals wearing masks, while security personnel struggled to regain control of the situation quickly.

مدرب نانت وحيد خليلوزيتش أبلغ عن حزنه الشديد بسبب تصرف بعض مشجعي فريقه أمام تولوز أمس (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأخيرة من الدوري الفرنسي. وأُلغيت المباراة بعد اقتحام عدد من مشجعي نانت أرض الملعب، ما أثار دهشة اللاعبين والجهاز الفني، وكان بعض الأشخاص يرتدون أقنعة، فيما عجز رجال الأمن عن استعادة السيطرة على الموقف بسرعة.

وبعد دقائق من إلغاء المباراة، شوهد وحيد خليلوزيتش وهو يذرف الدموع، ويبدو عليه الحزن الشديد، كما ظهر متأثراً للغاية خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب تلك الليلة الفوضوية. وروى المدرب البوسني، الذي كان يقود فريقه في مباراته الأخيرة على رأس الجهاز الفني لنانت، كيف حاول بنفسه منع المشجعين الملثمين من دخول أرض الملعب قبل أن يوقفه رجال الأمن، قائلاً: «ماذا عساي أن أقول؟ إنه أمر خطير للغاية ووضع مأساوي، من الناحية الرياضية، هبط النادي، ولا أجد كلمات أخرى أعبر بها».

وأضاف: «إلغاء المباراة يعني عقوبات غداً، كانت هذه مباراتي الأخيرة، وقد استعددت لها وبذلت قصارى جهدي، كنت أرغب في تحقيق فوز لشرفنا وفخرنا، لكن ما حدث هو ما رأيتموه، توجهت نحو الرجال الملثمين وحاولت منعهم، لكن حارس الأمن أوقفني، أتفهم إحباطهم واستياءهم، لكن النادي لا يستحق هذا، فهذا ليس عدلاً». وتابع: «كنت متحمساً للغاية، ولم أكن أريد أن تتوقف المباراة، كما لم أتوقع أن تتطور الأمور إلى هذا الحد، لا أريد الخوض في الأسباب، لكنها أمسية حزينة، أشعر بالأسف لكل من يحب النادي، فجميعنا نفضل رؤية نانت في الدرجة الأولى، في كل مباراة كنا ننافس بقوة ونقاتل بشراسة، لكنني لم أستطع قيادة الفريق للبقاء».

وختم قائلاً: «سيظل هذا الأمر يطاردني ويعيق تطوري، هذه العداوة والخلافات مع الإدارة لم تكن موجودة قبل شهرين، علينا أن نفرق بين النادي والإدارة؛ فكيتا هو المالك، لكن هذا ليس نادي نانت، أشعر بالندم على العديد من المباريات، ولم أتخيل أبداً أن تنتهي الأمور هكذا، إنها المرة الأولى التي أرى فيها شيئاً كهذا، وسيبقى محفوراً في ذاكرتي إلى الأبد.





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Nantes Toulouse French League Fan Behavior Match Cancellation Coach Wahid Halilhodzic Deep Sadness Masked Fans Security Personnel Emotional Press Conference

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