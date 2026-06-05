Nadi Al-Uttor: Preparing for a Century-Old Milestone

The Saudi Arabian club Al-Uttor, which was transformed into a publicly-owned company by the Saudi Public Investment Fund three years ago, is approaching a significant milestone in its history - the celebration of its 100th anniversary. However, according to reliable sources, the board of directors, led by Engineer Fadhli Al-Sindi, seems to be in a state of disarray regarding the preparations for this historic event. Despite the well-known date of the anniversary and its importance, there are no clear signs or visible steps that indicate the significant work that should have been initiated much earlier. This situation raises questions about the club's ability to handle such a significant event with the necessary seriousness and planning.

تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب نادي الاتحاد، عميد الأندية السعودية، الذي تحول قبل ثلاثة أعوام إلى شركة مملوكة لصندوق الاستثمارات العامة، بات على أعتاب واحدة من أهم المناسبات في تاريخه، وهي الاحتفال بمرور مائة عام على تأسيسه.

ومع اقتراب هذه المناسبة التاريخية، ووفق معلومات مؤكدة وصلتني، فإن مجلس الإدارة برئاسة المهندس فهد سندي يبدو وكأنه «نائم في العسل» فيما يتعلق بالإعداد والتجهيز لهذا الحدث الاستثنائي. - فحتى هذه اللحظة، لا توجد مؤشرات واضحة أو خطوات معلنة تعكس حجم العمل الذي يفترض أن يكون قد بدأ منذ وقت مبكر، رغم أن موعد المئوية معروف سلفاً وأهميتها لا تحتاج إلى شرح أو تذكير، ومن البديهي أن مثل هذا الحدث لا يمكن التعامل معه بعقلية رد الفعل أو التحضير المتأخر، بل يحتاج إلى تخطيط استراتيجي يمتد لسنوات، ولجان متخصصة، وبرامج تنفيذية، وشراكات تسويقية واستثمارية يتم إعدادها بعناية ودقة.

- ومن البديهي أيضاً أن هذا الاحتفال التاريخي يمكن أن يتحول إلى أكبر مشروع استثماري وتسويقي في تاريخ نادي الاتحاد إذا أُدير بعقلية اقتصادية لا بعقلية احتفالية فقط، فالمسألة لا تتعلق بإقامة حفل أو تنظيم فعالية تستمر لساعات، بل بفرصة تاريخية لصناعة مشروع متكامل يغطي تكاليفه بنفسه، ويترك وراءه أصولاً ومشاريع وإيرادات مستدامة تخدم النادي لسنوات طويلة. وهنا يكمن الفارق الحقيقي بين «حفل المئوية» و«مشروع القرن».

- الحديث عن هذا المشروع أكبر من أن يحتويه مقال واحد، بل يحتاج إلى سلسلة من المقالات التي تتناول جوانبه المختلفة، وهو ما سأحرص على طرحه خلال الفترة المقبلة، ما لم يفاجئنا إدارة المهندس فهد سندي ببيان مختصر لا يتجاوز سطرين يؤكد أنها قطعت شوطاً كبيراً في التحضير لهذا الاحتفال والمشروع المئوي، أو أنها أوكلت هذه المهمة إلى الشركة المالكة للنادي ضمن خطة واضحة ومعلنة. - ومن البديهي أن تكون هناك ميزانية مستقلة لهذا الحدث التاريخي، وفريق عمل متخصص، واستراتيجية متكاملة تضمن نجاح الاحتفال بوصفه مناسبة تخلد قرناً من الزمن في تاريخ النادي، وفي الوقت ذاته مشروعاً استثمارياً لا ينتهي بانتهاء يوم الاحتفال، بل يمتد أثره وعوائده لسنوات وربما لعقد كامل إذا أُحسن التخطيط والتنفيذ.

- وبمناسبة الحديث عن هذا الحدث التاريخي، فإذا افترضنا أن إدارة النادي والشركة المالكة معاً ما زالتا «نائمتين في العسل»، فإن ذلك قد يمثل فرصة ذهبية للمالك الجديد، الذي لم تُحسم هويته حتى الآن، ليضع هذا المشروع في مقدمة أولوياته، فالمئوية ليست مجرد مناسبة للاحتفال، بل بوابة واسعة لآفاق استثمارية وتسويقية ضخمة، متى ما أُحسن استثمارها وتشغيلها منذ اليوم الأول لتولي المالك الجديد مسؤولياته. - ومن البديهي أن كل من له علاقة بملف تخصيص الأندية يدرك جيداً القيمة السوقية الاستثنائية لنادي الاتحاد، المستمدة من اسمه العريق، وعمره الممتد لقرن من الزمن، وإنجازاته التاريخية، ومكانته الجماهيرية، ورجاله الذين صنعوا تاريخه، وجمهوره العظيم الذي ظل على امتداد العقود أحد أهم عناصر قوته وتأثيره.

- هذا هو المأمول والمرجو، سواء من إدارة سندي، أو من الإدارة المقبلة، أو من الجهات المعنية في وزارة الرياضة، أو من كل من أُسندت إليه مسؤولية استكمال مشروع تخصيص نادي الاتحاد، فمثل هذا الكيان الكبير يستحق أن يُحتفى بمئويته بما يليق بقيمته ومكانته وتاريخه، وأن تتحول هذه المناسبة إلى نقطة انطلاق نحو مستقبل أكثر إشراقاً، لا إلى مناسبة عابرة تنتهي بانتها مراسم الاحتفال





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Nadi Al-Uttor Saudi Arabian Club 100Th Anniversary Preparations Milestone Project Economic Cultural Tourism Investment Management Planning Success Future Importance Seriousness Planning Success Future Importance Seriousness Project Economic Cultural Tourism Investment Management Planning Success Future Importance Seriousness

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