NEWS TEXT-SHETAIMAN DISCUSS 2015 IRAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT, US-ISRAELI IRAN STRIKES

The news text discusses the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the US-Israeli Iran strikes, the failure of the talks in Islamabad, the US sanctions on Iranian ports and the Palestinian ambassador threat of canceling the visa to the Palestinian envoy to the UN

أشار شتاينماير خلال البودكاست إلى اتفاق عام 2015 بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني، مؤكدا أنه"كان من الجيد" لو أن هذا الاتفاق قد استمر. كما أكد أنه بذلك الاتفاق كان يمكن تجنب التداعيات الحالية.

في 28 فبراير، بدأت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل شن ضربات على أهداف في الأراضي الإيرانية، مما أسفر عن سقوط أكثر من 3 آلاف ضحية. وفي 8 أبريل، أعلنت واشنطن وطهران وقف إطلاق النار. وانتهت المفاوضات التي عُقدت بعد ذلك في إسلام آباد دون نتيجة، مع عدم الإبلاغ عن استئناف الأعمال القتالية، لكن الولايات المتحدة بدأت حصارا على الموانئ الإيرانية، في حين يحاول الوسطاء تنظيم جولة جديدة من المفاوضات.

واشنطن تهدد بإلغاء تأشيرات الوفد الفلسطيني لدى الأمم المتحدة إن لم يسحب رئيسه ترشيحه هددت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بإلغاء تأشيرات الوفد الفلسطيني لدى الأمم المتحدة إذا لم يسحب المندوب الفلسطيني ترشيحه لمنصب نائب رئيس الجمعية العامة. أفاد موقع أكسيوس الإخباري، نقلا عن مصادر، أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو يرتاب بشأن المفاوضات المتعلقة بإيران ويميل إلى استئناف الأعمال القتالية ضدها





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[POLITICS] [IRAN] [MIDDLE EAST] [WORLD] Iran 2015 Nuclear Agreement Shin Bet Reuters Benjamin Netanyahu US Zionist Security Organization (Shin Bet) Palestinian Press Service US-Israeli Strikes

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