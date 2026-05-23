The title of the news text is 'Nصر achieves historic records in the league'. The text highlights the impressive achievements of Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League, including Ronaldo's 28 goals, Joao Felix's 13 assists, Bento's 13 clean sheets, and the Croatian midfielder's 1677 passes. The text also mentions the number of tackles, interceptions, and shots on target for each player.

لم يكن تتويج النصر بلقب دوري روشن للمحترفين بالأمر السهل فحسب، بل كان نتاج عمل احترافي مميز، ومجهود لاعبين مقاتلين داخل الملعب، توجوا مستوياتهم بتحقيق أرقام تاريخية، أكدت بما لا يدع مجالا للشك، أن الملعب كان هو الفيصل لتحدي اللاعبين، الذين أثبتوا استحقاقهم للذهب، مسجلين أرقامًا تاريخية كبيرة.

حقق النصر أرقامًا تاريخية واستثنائية في الدوري، حيث يعد المهاجم رونالدو هداف الفريق بالدوري بـ28 هدفًا، ونجمه جواو فيليكس أفضل صانع لعب في الدوري بـ13 صناعة، وحافظ حارس الفريق بينتو على شباكه نظيفة 13 مرة، من أصل 17 نظيفة للفريق بالدوري، ولاعب الوسط الكرواتي بروزوفيتش أكثر اللاعبين تمريرات بـ1677 تمريرة، ومدافع الفريق نواف بوشل أكثر اللاعبين تدخلات ناجحة بـ62 تدخلا ناجحًا، والفرنسي كومان أكثر اللاعبين افتكاكًا للكرات بـ43 افتكاكًا ناجحًا





AlwatanSA / 🏆 22. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Al Nassr Saudi Professional League Ronaldo Joao Felix Bento Brozovic Boushl Coman Historic Records League Achievements

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