North Korea's New Nuclear Deterrence Mechanism

North Korea has revised its constitution to establish an automatic nuclear retaliation mechanism in case of a threat to its nuclear command and control system or the loss of leadership, reflecting heightened security concerns amid escalating international tensions. The new mechanism, which was approved during a plenary session of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang on March 22, would automatically trigger a nuclear strike if the leadership or nuclear control system is threatened by an external force.

NEWS TEXT: 2026-05-10T18:22:22.539Z عدّلت كوريا الشمالية دستورها لإقرار آلية ردع نووي تلقائي تقضي بتنفيذ ضربة انتقامية فورية إذا تعرّضت قيادة القوات نووية أو الزعيم كيم جونغ أون لهجوم أو فقدان للسلطة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد مخاوف بيونغ يانغ الأمنية، بالتوازي مع تثبيت انفصالها الرسمي عن كوريا الجنوبية.

كشفت تقارير إعلامية أن كوريا الشمالية عدّلت دستورها رسميًا ليفرض تنفيذ ضربة نووية انتقامية تلقائيًا في حال اغتيال الزعيم كيم جونغ أون أو فقدانه السلطة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد المخاوف الأمنية للنظام وسط التوترات الدولية المتزايدة. وذكرت صحيفة نيويورك بوست نقلًا عن تقرير لصحيفة التلغراف أن التعديل الدستوري جاء في سياق التوتر العالمي الذي أعقب مقتل المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي خلال الصراع العسكري مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.

وبحسب التقارير، قُتل خامنئي في ضربة إسرائيلية استهدفت طهران ضمن عملية عسكرية منسقة بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، مما أثار مخاوف لدى أنظمة سياسية تعتبر نفسها معرضة لسيناريو مشابه. وأُقرّ التعديل خلال جلسة الجمعية الشعبية العليا في كوريا الشمالية التي افتُتحت في 22 مارس في العاصمة بيونغ يانغ، حيث جرى إدراج آلية ردع نووي تلقائي في حال تعرّض القيادة أو منظومة السيطرة على الأسلحة النووية للخطر.

وينصّ البند الجديد على أنه: إذا تعرض نظام القيادة والسيطرة على القوات النووية للدولة لخطر نتيجة هجوم من قوى معادية، فسيتم إطلاق ضربة نووية بشكل تلقائي وفوري. وأفادت وكالة الاستخبارات الوطنية في كوريا الجنوبية بأنها أطلعت كبار المسؤولين الحكوميين هذا الأسبوع على تفاصيل التعديل الدستوري الجديد.

وفي سياق متصل، سبق أن عدّلت كوريا الشمالية دستورها لتعريف حدودها رسميًا كدولة منفصلة عن كوريا الجنوبية، مع حذف أي إشارات إلى إعادة توحيد شبه الجزيرة الكورية، في انعكاس لتوجهات الزعيم كيم جونغ أون نحو تكريس الانقسام السياسي والعسكري بين الكوريتين. وكان كيم قد تعهّد الشهر الماضي بمواصلة تعزيز القدرات النووية لبلاده، متبنيًا موقفًا متشددًا تجاه كوريا الجنوبية التي وصفها بأنها الدولة الأكثر عداءً، كما اتهم الولايات المتحدة بممارسة إرهاب الدولة والعدوان، ملمّحًا إلى احتمال لعب بيونغ يانغ دورًا أكثر نشاطًا في مواجهة واشنطن في ظل تصاعد التوترات العالمية





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North Korea Nuclear Deterrence Automatic Retaliation Mechanism International Tensions Leadership Loss

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