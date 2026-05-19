Nigerian President Condemns Kidnappings, Calls for Action

President of Nigeria, Balarabe Musa Tanimoney, has condemned the kidnappings of civilians from schools in the state of Oyo, south-west Nigeria, and the killing of a security personnel. He has also called for the government to take immediate action to address the escalating security situation in the region.

عمليات الخطف تحاصر مؤسسات التعليم في شمال نيجيريا: رئيس نيجيريا بولا أحمد تينوبو خطف عشرات المدنيين من مدارس في ولاية أويو، جنوب غربي البلاد، ومقتل أحد الطواقم، في حين حذَّرت هيئات طلابية من تداعيات خطيرة للوضع الأمني على التعليم في مناطق واسعة من شمال نيجيريا، أما المعارضة فطلبت من تينوبو تجاوز الإدانة إلى اتخاذ إجراءات ملموسة.

وتشير تقارير دولية إلى أنه خلال الفترة من يونيو (حزيران) 2024 وحتى يوليو (تموز) 2025، وصل عدد ضحايا الاختطاف في نيجيريا إلى أكثر من 4700 مختطف، في قرابة ألف حادثة اختطاف مؤكدة، قُتل فيها أكثر من 760 شخصاً، من بينهم 563 مدنياً. جنود نيجيريون يمرون أمام دبابات عسكرية جاهزة للانتشار خلال جولة قام بها رئيس أركان الجيش بمدينة مايدوغوري بولاية بورنو شمال شرقي نيجيريا (رويترز)





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Kidnappings Security President Of Nigeria Balarabe Musa Tanimoney Kidnapped Civilians Security Personnel Government Action Security Situation Region Nigeria

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