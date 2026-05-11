New Study Reveals Specialized Nerve Pathways Making Face Pain More Intense

A new scientific study has revealed the existence of specialized nerve pathways that make facial pain more intense compared to other parts of the body, opening up avenues for more advanced treatments for skin conditions and chronic itchiness.

كشفت دراسة علمية جديدة عن وجود مسارات عصبية متخصصة تجعل حكة الوجه أكثر ألماً مقارنة بباقي أجزاء الجسم، مما يفتح آفاقاً لعلاجات أرقى لاضطرابات الحكة.

كشفت دراسة علمية جديدة عن السبب وراء كون حكة الوجه أشد ألماً من حكة باقي أجزاء الجسم، حيث أظهرت وجود مسارات عصبية متخصصة تُعالج تهيج الوجه بشكل منفصل عن باقي أجزاء الجسم. ووفقاً لتقرير على موقع"Upworthy", اكتشف باحثون من جامعة ولاية كارولينا الشمالية أن إشارات الحكة من الوجه تنتقل إلى الدماغ عبر نظام حسي فريد، مما يُفسر كون حكة الوجه أحياناً أشد إزعاجًا وألمًا.

قد تُمهّد هذه النتائج، التي أُبرزت في تقرير من شبكة الأخبار الجيدة، الطريق أمام علاجات أكثر دقة لتهيج الجلد واضطرابات الحكة المزمنة. توضح الدراسة أن إشارات الحكة من معظم أجزاء الجسم تنتقل عبر العقد الجذرية الظهرية، وهي تجمعات من الخلايا العصبية الحسية بالقرب من الحبل الشوكي، ومن ثم تُرسل إلى الدماغ للمعالجة. أما إشارات حكة الوجه والرأس، فتسلك مسارًا عصبيًا مختلفًا تمامًا يمر عبر العقد الثلاثية التوائم.

يقول سانتوش ميشرا، الأستاذ المشارك في العلوم الطبية الحيوية الجزيئية بالجامعة:"في الجسم، تنتقل إشارات الحكة من النتوءات العصبية في الجلد عبر العقد الجذرية الظهرية، ثم إلى الحبل الشوكي. ولكن في الوجه والرأس، تنتقل هذه الإشارات إلى العقد الثلاثية التوائم". اكتشف الباحثون أن الوجه يشعر بإشارات الحكة والألم في آنٍ واحد، بعكس باقي الجسم الذي يشعر بهذه الأحاسيس بشكل منفصل.

أظهرت التجارب التي أُجريت باستخدام الهيستامين، وهو محفز للحكة، أن الخد يُسبب حكة أقل من الرقبة على الرغم من احتوائه على عدد أكبر من النهايات العصبية. وخلص العلماء إلى أن إشارات الألم في الوجه تُطغى جزئيًا على إحساس الحكة، مما يجعل حكة الوجه أكثر حدة وإزعاجًا. يتحدى هذا الاكتشاف الافتراضات السابقة التي كانت تشير إلى أن جلد الوجه يحتوي على عدد أقل من الأعصاب الحساسة للحكة.

يعتقد العلماء أن هذه النتائج قد تُسهم في تطوير علاجات أفضل للإكزيما، ردود الفعل التحسسية، وحالات الحكة المزمنة، من خلال تصميم علاجات مُخصصة لمناطق مُحددة من الجسم





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Nerve Pathways Facial Pain Skin Conditions Chronic Itchiness Advanced Treatments

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