A new immunotherapy trial has revealed that giving treatment before surgery can significantly improve the results of treatment for patients with colon and rectal cancer. The trial, named NEOPRISM-CRC, involved 32 patients with stage II or III colon and rectal cancer and a specific genetic pattern, representing around 10 to 15% of cases. The patients received a nine-week course of immunotherapy, instead of the conventional approach of surgery followed by chemotherapy for several months. The preliminary results showed that 59% of the patients did not have detectable cancer after completing immunotherapy and surgery. After a follow-up of 33 months, no recurrence was observed in any of the patients, including those who had completely disappeared or had residual cancer. This contrasts with the standard care, where around 25% of patients who underwent surgery followed by chemotherapy are expected to have recurrence within three years.

كشفت تجربة سريرية جديدة أن إعطاء العلاج المناعي قبل الجراحة قد يحسن بشكل كبير نتائج علاج مرضى سرطان القولون والمستقيم. فقد ظل المرضى الذين تلقوا دورة قصيرة من العلاج المناعي بدلا من العلاج الكيميائي بعد الجراحة خالين من السرطان لمدة تقارب ثلاث سنوات.

وأجرى التجربة التي حملت اسم NEOPRISM-CRC، باحثون في كلية لندن الجامعية ومستشفيات كلية لندن الجامعية، وشارك فيها 32 مريضا يعانون من سرطان القولون والمستقيم في المرحلة الثانية أو الثالثة، وكان لديهم نمط جيني محدد يمثل نحو 10 إلى 15% من الحالات. وتلقى المشاركون عقار "بيمبروليزوماب" لمدة تسعة أسابيع قبل الجراحة، بدلا من النهج التقليدي القائم على الجراحة ثم العلاج الكيميائي لعدة أشهر.

وكانت النتائج المبكرة قد أظهرت أن 59% من المرضى لم يكن لديهم سرطان قابل للكشف بعد استكمال العلاج المناعي وإجراء الجراحة. والآن، بعد 33 شهرا من المتابعة، لم يواجه أي من المرضى انتكاسة، بما في ذلك أولئك الذين اختفت أورامهم تماما والذين ما يزال لديهم بقايا صغيرة من السرطان، حيث لم ينمو أو ينتشر أي من السرطان المتبقي بمرور الوقت.

وهذه النتيجة تتناقض مع الرعاية القياسية، حيث يتوقع عودة السرطان في غضون ثلاث سنوات لدى نحو 25% من المرضى الذين عولجوا بالجراحة ثم العلاج الكيميائي. كما تمكن الباحثون من تطوير اختبارات دم شخصية يمكنها اكتشاف ما إذا كان الحمض النووي للسرطان ما يزال موجودا في مجرى الدم، ما قد يسمح للأطباء بتحديد ما إذا كان العلاج ناجحا في وقت مبكر.

وقال الدكتور كاي كين شيو، الباحث الرئيسي للتجربة: "رؤية عدم معاناة أي مريض من انتكاسة بعد ثلاث سنوات أمر مشجع للغاية. والأمر المثير هو أننا قد نتمكن الآن من التنبؤ بمن سيستجيب للعلاج باستخدام اختبارات الدم الشخصية والتنميط المناعي.

" وأضاف أن هذه الأدوات يمكن أن تساعد في تخصيص العلاج، وتحديد المرضى الذين يستجيبون بشكل جيد وقد يحتاجون إلى علاج أقل، مقابل المرضى الأكثر عرضة للانتكاس والذين يحتاجون إلى علاج إضافي. ووجد الباحثون أن اختفاء الحمض النووي للورم من الدم يرتبط بشكل وثيق ببقاء المرضى خاليين من السرطان على المدى الطويل. كما اكتشفوا أن التنميط المناعي لأنسجة الورم، قبل بدء العلاج، يمكن أن يساعد في التنبؤ بالاستجابة.

ومن بين الحالات الملهمة، كريستوفر بورستون (73 عاما) الذي شخص بسرطان المرحلة الثالثة في فبراير 2023. وبعد تلقيه ثلاث جرعات من العلاج المناعي على مدى تسعة أسابيع ثم إجراء الجراحة في مايو 2023، قال الأطباء إن "السرطان قد ذاب". وبعد ما يقارب من ثلاث سنوات، ما يزال كريستوفر خاليا من السرطان وعاد إلى حياته الطبيعية. بيّنت دراسة علمية حديثة أن نبات "الغاسول" أو Hippophae، يدعم صحة عدة أجهزة في الجسم بشكل ملحوظ، بدءا من الكبد وصولا إلى الدماغ.

حققت تجربة رائدة في مجال الخصوبة إنجازا غير مسبوق، تمكن فيها رجل يبلغ من العمر 27 عاما من إنتاج حيوانات منوية، بعد إعادة زراعة أنسجة خصية لديه جمدت عندما كان طفلا قبل 16 عاما. وجدت دراسة جديدة، أجراها معهد كارولينسكا، أن دواء "إندوكسيفين" التجريبي قد يقدّم فعالية مماثلة للعلاج التقليدي "تاموكسيفين" في خفض كثافة الثدي، ولكن مع آثار جانبية أقل.

تكشف دراسة سريرية حديثة أُجريت على البشر عن نتائج واعدة لدواء تجريبي يسمى setidegrasib، إذ أظهر قدرة مبكرة على إبطاء نمو بعض أنواع السرطان وتقليص الأورام لدى عدد من المرضى





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Immunotherapy Colon And Rectal Cancer Surgery Chemotherapy Genetic Pattern Cancer Recurrence Immunotherapy Trial NEOPRISM-CRC Biomarker Prediction Treatment Results Colon Cancer Rectal Cancer Cancer Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Cancer Immunotherapy Results Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Results Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Results NEOPRISM-CR Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Results NEOPRISM-CR Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Results NEOPRISM-CR

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