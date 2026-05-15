News Headlines

A collection of news articles in Arabic, covering various topics such as international relations, military operations, and political developments.

أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، اليوم، بأمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني. وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومجالات التعاون المشترك بين المملكة ودولة قطر الشقيقة.

أعلن المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات"تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن" اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، الخميس، عن توقيع اتفاق إطلاق سراح 1750 أسيراً... جدد وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، تأكيد موقف الرياض إزاء التطورات الإقليمية عبر دعم المسار الدبلوماسي لحل الأزمة في المنطقة... وصل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى العاصمة الصينية بكين في أول زيارة لرئيس أمريكي إلى الصين منذ 2017، بصحبة وفد يضم عددا كبيرا من...

لا يزال مصير 8 بحارة مصريين مجهولا بعد تعرض ناقلة نفط كانوا على متنها لعملية اختطاف مسلحة قبالة السواحل اليمنية، قبل أن يتم اقتيادها... قال الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير ​زيلينسكي، إن روسيا ‌هاجمت بلاده بما لا يقل عن 800 طائرة ​مسيرة، اليوم الأربعاء، ​في واحد من أطول... بعد 75 يومًا من اندلاع الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إن واشنطن تسعى..





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The Evolution of Entertainment in Saudi Arabia: A Decade of TransformationThe news text highlights the significant transformation that the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia has undergone over the past ten years, thanks to the establishment of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). It discusses how the GEA has transformed the entertainment landscape, from limited options to a diverse range of events, seasons, cultural and tourism projects. The news text also highlights the impact of the GEA on the economy, society, and culture of the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of entertainment as a vital component of quality of life and social and economic development.

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Security and Economic Risks in Asia's Crucial StraitsThe news text discusses the strategic importance of crucial straits in Asia, such as the Malacca Strait and the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential risks and challenges they pose to global security and trade. The text highlights the potential for these straits to be used as tools of geopolitical and economic pressure, and the need for international cooperation to ensure free and open navigation in these critical waterways.

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