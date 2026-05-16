Netanyahu's Secret Visit to UAE and Denying Abu Dhabi's Quick Trip: Political Sensitivity and Complex Relationship

The article discusses the political sensitivity and complex relationship between Israel and the UAE, highlighting the visit of former Netanyahu spokesperson, Ziv Ahamon, to Abu Dhabi and the UAE's denial of Netanyahu's quick trip. The article also mentions the perception of Netanyahu as a destabilizing factor in the region and the UAE's desire to maintain a delicate balance in its relationship with Israel.

إعلان نتنياهو عن قيامه بزيارة سرية إلى الإمارات، ونفي أبوظبي السريع لحدوثها، كشف عن حساسية سياسية لا تزال تحيط بهذه العلاقة. هذا التباين العلني يعد نادراً في عالم الدبلوماسية رفيعة المستوى، ويعكس طبيعة العلاقة المعقدة، إذ رغم اعتبار إسرائيل شريكاً أمنياً مهماً للإمارات، إلا أن هناك اعتبارات سياسية دقيقة لا تزال تحكم هذه العلاقة.

الحساسية تتجسد بشكل خاص في شخصية نتنياهو، الذي يُنظر إليه من قبل العديد من حكومات المنطقة كعامل عدم استقرار، في أعقاب الحرب في غزة وجنوب لبنان وسوريا، إضافة إلى استهداف قادة حماس داخل قطر. بالعلاقة بين إسرائيل والإمارات تُعد الأفضل تاريخياً بين إسرائيل وأي دولة عربية، لكنها رغم ذلك ليست بلا حدود، في ظل التعقيدات السياسية المحيطة بها.

ربما فضّلت أبوظبي إبقاء اللقاء سرياً والاستمرار في التنسيق بعيداً عن الأضواء، وإعلان إسرائيل عنه تسبب في إحراج للإمارات، التي لا ترغب في تسييس العلاقة أو استخدامها في سياق داخلي إسرائيلي





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Netanyahu UAE Abu Dhabi Israel-UAE Relationship Political Sensitivity Complex Relationship Ziv Ahamon War In Gaza South Lebanon Syria Hamas Qatar Best Relationship Political Considerations Balance Stability

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