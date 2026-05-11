A U.S. Senator from Tennessee. A Democrat. A practicing Methodist.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5271802-%D8%B3%D9%8A%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A-%D9%85%D8%AE%D8%B2%D9%88%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B0%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%86%D8%B2%D9%81%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%B4%D8%AF%D8%A9السناتور الديمقراطي مارك كيلي متحدثاً إلى الصحافيين خارج المحكمة في واشنطن العاصمة يوم 3 فبراير 2026 (أ.





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Mark Kilgore War With Iran Cost Of War Republican President Donald Trump Administration Excessive Defense Budget Senator Mark Kilgore's Opinion War On Terror High Cost Of War Frustrated With Slow Progress

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