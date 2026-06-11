Manchester United announces the departure of Jadon Sancho and Casemiro

Manchester United announced the departure of English winger Jadon Sancho and Brazilian midfielder Casemiro after their contracts ended. Jadon Sancho spent five years with the club, while Casemiro played four seasons with Manchester United. Both players had disappointing seasons with the club.

أعلن مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، أمس (الأربعاء)، رحيل الجناح الإنجليزي جادون سانشو بعد انتهاء عقده مع «الشياطين الحمر». وقال النادي، في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، إن جادون سانشو سيغادر مانشستر يونايتد بعد خمس سنوات قضاها مع الفريق، أُعير خلالها ثلاث مرات إلى بوروسيا دورتموند وتشيلسي وأستون فيلا.

ويُعد سانشو رابع أغلى صفقة في تاريخ مانشستر يونايتد، إذ انضم إلى قلعة «أولد ترافورد» عام 2021 قادماً من بوروسيا دورتموند في صفقة بلغت قيمتها 75 مليون جنيه إسترليني. وظهر الجناح الإنجليزي بمستوى مخيب للآمال مع مانشستر يونايتد، إذ شارك في 83 مباراة، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة. كما ودع النادي الإنجليزي نجم الوسط البرازيلي كاسيميرو، الذي قرر في وقت سابق عدم تجديد عقده، بحثاً عن تحدٍ جديد.

ولعب كاسيميرو أربعة مواسم بقميص مانشستر يونايتد، مثّل خلال الفريق في 160 مباراة وسجل 26 هدفاً، كما لعب دوراً محورياً في تتويج الفريق بكأس كاراباو عام 2023، مسجلاً هدفاً برأسية في المباراة النهائية أمام نيوكاسل يونايتد، إضافة إلى المساهمة في التتويج بكأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي عام 2024





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Manchester United Jadon Sancho Casemiro Departure Contract Season Performance Goal Assist Challenge Cup League

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