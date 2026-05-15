Manchester City considering future of Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah amid interest from European giants, with Barcelona leading the chase

The management of Manchester City is currently evaluating the future of Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, with several European giants showing interest in signing him. Barcelona, in particular, is leading the chase for his signature, considering him as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the club soon.

تدرس إدارة نادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي مستقبل المهاجم المصري عمر مرموش ضمن صفوف الفريق، وسط تزايد الاهتمام بضمه من قبل أندية أوروبية كبرى، يتصدرها برشلونة الإسباني.

ووفقًا لموقع "CaughtOffside"، فإن إدارة "السيتي" تعيد حاليًا تقييم دور مرموش في التشكيلة وقيمته السوقية تحسبًا لأي عرض محتمل خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية المقبلة، خاصة أن اللاعب لم يتمكن من فرض نفسه كخيار أول في خطة المدير الفني بيب غوارديولا منذ انضمامه إلى الفريق السماوي. وعلى الرغم من أن مرموش لا يضغط بشكل نشط لمغادرة مانشستر سيتي، إلا أنه حريص بالطبع على الحصول على دقائق لعب أكثر، ومن المرجح أن يجتمع مع مسؤولي النادي في نهاية الموسم الحالي لبحث خططهم المستقبلية بشأنه.

وفي المقابل، تشير معظم المصادر إلى انفتاح إدارة سيتي على فكرة البيع في حال توصلها بعرض مناسب، مع تحديد سعر اللاعب في نطاق 60-65 مليون يورو. ويعد برشلونة المرشح الأبرز لضم مرموش، حيث يبحث النادي الكتالوني عن بديل للمهاجم البولندي روبرت ليفاندوفسكي، الذي يقترب من نهاية عقده ومن المتوقع أن يعلن رحيله رسميا قريبا.

وكان الدولي الأرجنتيني جوليان ألفاريز مهاجم أتلتيكو مدريد يعتبر لفترة طويلة المرشح الرئيسي لخلافة ليفاندوفسكي، لكن تكلفة صفقته المرتفعة دفعت برشلونة إلى توجيه أنظامه جديا نحو مرموش كبديل أكثر واقعية من الناحية المالية. ولم تتم أي اتصالات رسمية حتى الآن، لكن من المتوقع أن يكثف برشلونة اهتمامه باللاعب المصري خلال الفترة المقبلة، خاصة مع وضوح احتمالية انضمامه إلى قائمة اللاعبين المتاحين للتفاوض.

إلى جانب برشلونة، سبق لأندية من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز مثل توتنهام هوتسبر وأستون فيلا أن أبدت اهتماما بمرموش في فترات سابقة، رغم أنه لم يتأكد بعد ما إذا كان هذا الاهتمام لا يزال قائما لهذا الصيف. وتشير التوقعات إلى تفضيل مانشستر سيتي بيع اللاعب لأندية خارج إنجلترا إن أمكن، خاصة مع إشارات تدل على انفتاح مرموش شخصيًا على فكرة العودة إلى الدوري الألماني، حيث تألق سابقا مع نادي آينتراخت فرانكفورت، ما يجعل الأندية الألمانية مرشحة بقوة لضمه في حال أصبح متاحا رسميا





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