Mali: Teacher Killed by Jihadi Elements in North Region, Sparking Anger over Killings

A teacher was shot dead by jihadist elements in Mali's northern region, sparking widespread anger over a surge in public killings. The incident, which occurred in the city of Tonka, is reminiscent of a similar tragedy that took place in November, when a young Tik Tok activist was killed in the same region for supporting the Malian military.

فجرت واقعة مقتل مدرس برصاص عناصر جهادية تابعة لجماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين، موجة غضب واسعة إزاء تصاعد الإعدامات العلنية في إقليم تمبكتو شمالي مالي، في مشهد جديد يعكس اتساع رقعة العنف الذي تشهده البلاد منذ سنوات، بالتزامن مع تصاعد الضغوط والحصار الذي تفرضه الجماعات المتشددة على محيط العاصمة باماكو.

وأعادت هذه الواقعة التذكير بما جرى في نوفمبر الماضي حينما شهدت مدينة تونكا بإقليم تمبكتو حادثة مأساوية مماثلة تمثلت في إعدام مريم سيسيه، وهي شابة ناشطة على تطبيق تيك توك، على خلفية إعلانها دعم الجيش المالي. ونقلت إذاعة فرنسا الدولية، روايات محلية، بأن ماجيا كان يجلس بهدوء مع أصدقائه في مجلس نقاش تقليدي قرب السوق، عندما ظهر مسلحون وأمروه بمرافقتهم، قبل أن يعودوا بعد وقت قصير وهو معصوب العينين، ليتم إعدامه علنًا بالرصاص أمام الأهالي.

وأشار شهود عيان إلى أن الحادثة تمت في وضح النهار، ما تسبب في حالة من الذهول والصدمة بين السكان، خاصة مع تكرار نمط وبحسب مصادر لوكالة فرانس برس، فإن دوافع الاغتيال قد تكون مرتبطة بخلافات ذات طابع ديني، حيث أشار أحدهم إلى احتمال رفض الضحية التعاون مع الجماعة، إلا أن غالبية الروايات ترجح أن سبب الاستهداف يعود إلى الاشتباه في قربه من الجيش المالي أو تأييده له. وتأتي هذه الجريمة في سياق سلسلة من الحوادث المشابهة التي تشهدها مدينة تونكا، ففي مارس الماضي، قُتل أيضًا أمادو بابي، وهو مسؤول محلي في منظمة شبابية ببلدية تونكا، بعدما أُطلق عليه النار في أحد شوارع المدينة، وسط اتهامات مماثلة بصلات مزعومة مع القوات الحكومية.

وتشير تقارير محلية إلى أن هذه العمليات تتم في مناطق تغيب عنها القوات الحكومية بشكل فعلي، ما يتيح للجماعات المسلحة فرض نفوذها عبر أساليب ترهيب علنية بحق المدنيين. الناس يعيشون حالة صدمة مستمرة من هذه الاغتيالات، مؤكدًا أن ذلك خلق مناخًا واسعًا من الخوف والقلق في كامل الإقليم. وفي مطلع مارس، تمكن عشرات السجناء، من الفرار من سجن تمبكتو، ما دفع بعض أعضاء منظمة الشباب في تونكا، وعلى رأسهم رئيسها، إلى مغادرة البلدة خشية الاستهداف





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Mali Teacher Jihadi Elements North Region Anger Surge In Killings Tonka Jihadist Elements Teacher Shot Dead Supporting The Malian Military Young Tik Tok Activist November City Of Tonka Similar Tragedy Supporting The Malian Military Young Tik Tok Activist November City Of Tonka Similar Tragedy

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