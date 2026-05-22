Maghreb singer Saad el-Jedid re-tried in rape case

The Moroccan singer Saad el-Jedid has been re-tried in a rape case that dates back to 2018 when he allegedly assaulted a woman in a nightclub in the south-east of France. The trial was closed to the public and the court did not issue an arrest warrant for him.

NEWS TEXT: استأنف المغني المغربي سعد لمجرد الحكم الصادر الأسبوع الماضي والقاضي بسجنه خمس سنوات بتهمة اغتصاب شابة التقى بها عام 2018 في سان تروبيه بجنوب شرق فرنسا، وفق ما أفاد الأربعاء محاميه كريستيان سان باليه.

ومثل لمجرد أمام المحكمة طليقا في جلسة مغلقة، بطلب من الضحية، ولم تُصدر المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحقه. وتعود أحداث القضية إلى العام 2018 حين كانت المدعية تعمل نادلة والتقت لمجرد في ملهى ليلي، وتقول إنها قبلت مرافقته لشرب كأس في الفندق حيث كان ينزل فيه، لكنه أخذها إلى غرفته واغتصبها.

وفي فرنسا حُكم عليه عام 2023 بالسجن ست سنوات بعدما اتهمته شابة باغتصابها وضربها في 2016، وكان مقررا عقد جلسة الاستئناف في يونيو 2025 لكنها أُرجئت بسبب ملاحقات بحق المدعية وأقارب لها





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