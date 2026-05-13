MFA Gaza Representative: Gaza Needs $70 Billion for Reconstruction, Calls for Hamas to Disarm

The MFA Gaza Representative, Nikolai Meladinoff, announced that the peace plan proposed by the US President allocates $17 billion over 10 years for Gaza reconstruction, but the region needs $70 billion. He thanked Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for their support in the peace process and urged the current Gaza rulers to step down. He also called on Hamas to disarm and urged the people of Gaza to choose between living in violence or prosperity. The National Authority for Gaza is ready for the transition period and aims to improve living conditions for the people. The MFA emphasized that the council does not seek to control Gaza and that there is still a need for peace and to reduce violations.

قال الممثل الأعلى لمجلس السلام في غزة نيكولاي ملادينوف، اليوم الأربعاء، إن خطة السلام التي اقترحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب تخصص 17 مليار دولار على مدى 10 أعوام لإعادة إعمار القطاع، لا سيما وأنه يحتاج إلى 70 مليار دولار.

وأوضح ملادينوف، خلال مؤتمر صحفي، أن مجلس السلام ينفذ خطته بالتعاون مع مصر وقطر وتركيا، موجهًا الشكر للدول الثلاث على جهودهم في دعم جهود السلام في غزة. وطالب ملادينوف من يسيطرون على قطاع غزة حاليًا بالتنحي عن مناصبهم. كما طالب حركة حماس بالتخلي عن جناحها العسكري، مضيفًا على سكان قطاع غزة أن يختاروا بين العيش في العنف أو العيش في الازدهار.

وأكد أن اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة جاهزة للمرحلة الانتقالية في القطاع، وتسعى إلى تحسين ظروف المعيشة للسكان، مشددًا على أن مجلس السلام لا يسعى إلى السيطرة على غزة. وأشار ملادينوف، إلى أن هناك أكثر من مليون فلسطيني في غزة يحتاجون إلى مأوى، وعاشوا في ظروف بالغة الصعوبة خلال العامين الماضيين، مضيفًا لا نشعر بأن الحرب في غزة انتهت بشكل كامل، ونعمل على خفض الانتهاكات.

كما أكد أن هناك أكثر من مليوني فلسطيني يعيشون تحت الركام، موضحًا أن الكثير من المساعدات الإنسانية لا تدخل القطاع نتيجة الإجراءات الإسرائيلية المتشددة. وقال الممثل الأعلى لمجلس السلام، إن سكان القطاع يريدون العيش في سلام، داعيًا إلى تشكيل سلطة وقانون وسلاح واحد في قطاع غزة





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Gaza Reconstruction Peace Plan Nikolai Meladinoff Egypt Qatar Turkey Hamas Disarm Living In Violence Living In Prosperity National Authority For Gaza Peace Process Reconstruction Plan Violations

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