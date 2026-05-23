Mystery Body Returns in Military Files, Sparking New Questions

A mysterious body, first seen in 2015, has resurfaced in military files, sparking new questions about its nature and origin. The body, described as 'unidentified' by the US Department of Defense, appears to defy conventional flight patterns, raising speculation about its extraterrestrial origins.

عاد مقطع شهير لجسم غريب من عام 2015 إلى الواجهة بعد ظهوره ضمن ملفات عسكرية رفعت عنها السرية. وقد صنّفت وزارة الحرب الأميركية الجسم الطائر العمودي الغامض على أنه “غير محسوم التفسير”.

ويُظهر التسجيل العسكري الرسمي جسمًا أبيض عموديًا يطفو بطريقة غير طبيعية، في مشهد يكاد يكون مطابقًا تمامًا للجسم الذي ظهر في فيديو شهير التُقط فوق مدينة لوس أنجلوس عام 2015. وفي ذلك الوقت، تحولت سماء المدينة الأميركية إلى ما يشبه مشهدًا من فيلم خيال علمي بعدما ظهر جسم أبيض ضخم ومتوهج يطفو فوق الأفق، ما أثار حالة واسعة من الجدل والذهول.

ولم يشبّه المتابعون الجسم بالصحون الطائرة التقليدية، بل رأى كثيرون أن شكله يشبه بصورة لافتة “رجل المارشميلو” Stay Puft Marshmallow Man، الشخصية الشهيرة من سلسلة أفلام “صائدو الأشباح” Ghostbusters، والمعروفة بهيئتها البيضاء العملاقة وقبعة البحّار. وسرعان ما انتشر الفيديو بشكل فيروسي على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، محققًا ملايين المشاهدات، بينما انقسمت التفسيرات بين من اعتبره دليلًا على وجود كائنات فضائية، ومن رأى أنه مجرد خدعة بصرية أو بالون هيليوم ضخم.

لكن ما كان يُنظر إليه حينها باعتباره مادة للسخرية أو نظرية مؤامرة، عاد فجأة إلى الواجهة بعد نشر وزارة الحرب الأميركية دفعتها الثانية من الملفات المرفوعة عنها السرية ضمن “نظام الكشف الرئاسي والتقارير الخاصة بمواجهات الظواهر الجوية غير المحددة”، بتاريخ 22 مايو 2026





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Mysterious Body Military Files Unidentified Extraterrestrial Origins Conventional Flight Patterns

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